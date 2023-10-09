News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » It could be Union minister Meghwal vs state minister Meghwal in Khajuwala

It could be Union minister Meghwal vs state minister Meghwal in Khajuwala

Source: PTI
October 09, 2023 14:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

These are the 15 seats to watch out for in Rajasthan where assembly elections will be held on November 23. The state has 200 constituencies.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal at the International Lawyers’ Conference 2023, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, September 23, 2023. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

1.    Sardarpura

The Congress bastion in Jodhpur district has been sending Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to the assembly without a break since 1999, when he won a bypoll there. In the last election, he polled 63 per cent of the vote.

2.    Jhalrapatan

The BJP stronghold in Jhalawar district has been represented by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje since 2003. Raje defeated former Union minister Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh Jasol here in the last election by about 35,000 votes, a relatively close contest.

3.    Tonk

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who has been challenging Ashok Gehlot's leadership in the state, won the seat in 2018.  The constituency has a high proportion of Gurjar, Scheduled Caste and Muslim voters.

4.    Laxmangarh

The BJP has won here only once in 2003. Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, has represented the seat the seat since 2008.

5.    Jhunjhunu

Jat leader Sis Ram Ola represented the constituency thrice, and his son Brijendra Ola has been winning it since 2008. Rajasthan's first assembly speaker Narottam Lal (Congress) was from here. Another former speaker, Sumitra Singh, won here six times, four of them as a Congress candidate.

6.    Churu

Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan assembly Rajendra Rathore has represented this BJP stronghold six times since 1990. Congress leader Dotasra claims the mood in the constituency has changed, and dared him to contest again from here.

7.    Udaipurwati

Rajendra Gudha, recently sacked from the Ashok Gehlot ministry, won this seat in 2008 and 2018 on a BSP ticket but switched to the Congress both times. Gudha, who claims to have a ”red diary” detailing corruption by Gehlot, is now with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

8.    Kota North

Since 1993, this seat has been won alternately by the BJP and the Congress. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla won in 2003. Rajasthan minister and current MLA Shanti Dhariwal has been nursing the constituency, and wants his son to be given the Congress ticket here this time.

9.    Anta

Rajasthan Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya represents this constituency. But if renominated by the Congress, he could face a tough time from party colleague Bharat Singh Kundanpur, who has been constantly sniping at home over alleged corruption.

10.  Udaipur

Gulab Chand Kataria vacated the seat he has won six times on his elevation as Assam governor earlier this year. There is speculation that the BJP may now field a member of the erstwhile Mewar royal family here.

11.  Khajuwala

IMAGE: Rajasthan Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Administrative Reforms Govind Ram Meghwal addresses a press conference in circuit house, Bikaner, March 4, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

There is a buzz that this constituency could see a contest between Dalit leader and Rajasthan minister Govind Ram Meghwal and Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

12.  Pokaran

Elections are often fought on religious lines here. Muslim religious leader Gazi Fakir’s son Saleh Mohammad defeated Hindu seer and BJP candidate Pratap Puri in 2018. The two could face off again.

13.  Bikaner West

Education minister B D Kalla represents the seat, but Lokesh Sharma, the CM's Officer on Special Duty, has been making frequent visits and could be vying for the party ticket.

14.  Khinvsar

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief and MP Hanuman Beniwal could contest this seat located in Jat heartland Nagaur. Bitter rival and former Nagaur MP Jyoti Mirdha, who switched to the BJP from the Congress, may be fielded against him.

15.  Osian

First-time Congress MLA and Sachin Pilot-supporter Divya Maderna represents this seat. But RLP's Beniwal has held several rallies here, and his party could pose a challenge to her. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Odds Stack Up In 5 State Polls
How Odds Stack Up In 5 State Polls
Will Jobs Be An Electoral Issue In State Polls?
Will Jobs Be An Electoral Issue In State Polls?
2023 to witness 'semi-finals' to next year's LS polls
2023 to witness 'semi-finals' to next year's LS polls
J-K polls will be held when...: Election Commission
J-K polls will be held when...: Election Commission
At least 700 killed as Israel-Hamas conflict continues
At least 700 killed as Israel-Hamas conflict continues
29 key assembly seats in MP to watch for!
29 key assembly seats in MP to watch for!
Gambhir Reveals Kohli's Secret Weapon...
Gambhir Reveals Kohli's Secret Weapon...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

5 states to vote from Nov 7 to 30; results on Dec 3

5 states to vote from Nov 7 to 30; results on Dec 3

29 key assembly seats in MP to watch for!

29 key assembly seats in MP to watch for!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances