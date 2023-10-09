News
5 states to vote from Nov 7 to 30; results on Dec 3

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 09, 2023 13:00 IST
Five state assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls on different days beginning November 7 and the votes will be counted on December 3, the Election Commission said on Monday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Voting for all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will take place on November 7, along with the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh.

The remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17 alongside all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

 

Voting for all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan will take place on November 23, while the 119-member Telangana assembly will be the last to go to polls on November 30.

Counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference.

Nearly 16 crore voters would be eligible to cast their votes. While the Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Telangana by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Mizoram by the Mizo National Front.

