Israelis Mourn The Deceased Hostages

On February 20, 2025, Israel received the bodies of four hostages from Hamas, including two children, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, and an elderly man, Oded Lifshitz.

The Israeli military confirmed on Friday that two of the four bodies handed over were Ariel and Kfir along with Lifshitz.

However, the fourth body did not match that of the children's mother, Shiri Bibas, nor any other known hostage, leading to accusations from Israel that Hamas violated the ceasefire agreement by not returning Shiri's remains.

IMAGE: Israelis light candles to mourn the deceased hostages. Photograph: Itay Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather as the bodies of deceased Israeli hostages arrive in Tel Aviv. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Women react seeing the convoy transporting the bodies of the deceased hostages. Photograph: Nir Elias/Reuters

IMAGE: Israelis react as the convoy transports the bodies of the deceased hostages. Photograph: Nir Elias/Reuters

IMAGE: A girl stands at the entrance of a makeshift tunnel symbolising Hamas tunnels, built in support of the hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas. Photograph: Itay Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers salute as they receive the coffins with the bodies of tje deceased hostages in the Gaza Strip in this handout image obtained by Reuters on February 20, 2025. Photograph: GPO/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Israelis wait for the arrival of the convoy with the bodies of the deceased hostages. Photograph: Nir Elias/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians look on during the handover by Hamas of the deceased hostages to the Red Cross. Photograph: Ramadan Abed/Reuters

IMAGE: A drone view shows members of the Red Cross receiving a coffin as Hamas militants hand over tje deceased hostages. Photograph: Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com