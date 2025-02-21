HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Israelis Mourn The Deceased Hostages

Israelis Mourn The Deceased Hostages

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 21, 2025 13:47 IST

x

On February 20, 2025, Israel received the bodies of four hostages from Hamas, including two children, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, and an elderly man, Oded Lifshitz.

The Israeli military confirmed on Friday that two of the four bodies handed over were Ariel and Kfir along with Lifshitz.

However, the fourth body did not match that of the children's mother, Shiri Bibas, nor any other known hostage, leading to accusations from Israel that Hamas violated the ceasefire agreement by not returning Shiri's remains.

 

IMAGE: Israelis light candles to mourn the deceased hostages. Photograph: Itay Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People gather as the bodies of deceased Israeli hostages arrive in Tel Aviv. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Women react seeing the convoy transporting the bodies of the deceased hostages. Photograph: Nir Elias/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israelis react as the convoy transports the bodies of the deceased hostages. Photograph: Nir Elias/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A girl stands at the entrance of a makeshift tunnel symbolising Hamas tunnels, built in support of the hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas. Photograph: Itay Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers salute as they receive the coffins with the bodies of tje deceased hostages in the Gaza Strip in this handout image obtained by Reuters on February 20, 2025. Photograph: GPO/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israelis wait for the arrival of the convoy with the bodies of the deceased hostages. Photograph: Nir Elias/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians look on during the handover by Hamas of the deceased hostages to the Red Cross. Photograph: Ramadan Abed/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A drone view shows members of the Red Cross receiving a coffin as Hamas militants hand over tje deceased hostages. Photograph: Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Hamas Hands Over Prisoners, But They Are Dead
Hamas Hands Over Prisoners, But They Are Dead
'We Never Gave Up'
'We Never Gave Up'
PIX: The First Hostages-Prisoners Swap
PIX: The First Hostages-Prisoners Swap
SEE: When 3 Israeli hostages reunited with families
SEE: When 3 Israeli hostages reunited with families
When Hostages-Prisoners Were Released
When Hostages-Prisoners Were Released

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Unique Phrases Only Used In India.

webstory image 2

Gill's Record-Breaking Run!

webstory image 3

Goan Prawn Balchao: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Watch: Woman in agony halts Rahul Gandhi's 'Samosa' break1:36

Watch: Woman in agony halts Rahul Gandhi's 'Samosa' break

Vicky-Katrina step out for movie night hand-in-hand, Watch0:52

Vicky-Katrina step out for movie night hand-in-hand, Watch

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends Yamuna aarti at Vasudev Ghat3:39

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends Yamuna aarti at Vasudev Ghat

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD