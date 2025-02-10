Thai hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and held in Gaza returned home to Thailand on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

The Guardian newspaper reported that Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said officials would monitor their reintegration into Thai society, 'focusing on their mental health'.

'We never gave up on these hostages,' Sangiampongsa told journalists at the airport.

'Each hostage will receive a one-time payment of about $18,000 (600,000 baht), along with a monthly salary of $900 until the age of 80, to ensure they did not have to return to Israel,'. The Guardian reported.

IMAGE: Relatives hug a released hostage. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: The hostages gesture as they arrive. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: Relatives of Sathian Suwannakham, one of the released Thai hostages. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: Wilas Thaenna, father of Pongsak Thaenna, one of the released Thai hostages, at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangyampong with the released Thai hostages at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: Watchara Sriaoun, one of the released Thai hostages hugs his grandfather Sompong Sriaoun, 85, at their home in Kut Yang village, Udon Thani province, Thailand. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: A day earlier, February 8, 2025: Thai hostages Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakham, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, Rumnao Surasak leave the Assaf Harofeh hospital in Be'er Ya'akov, Israel, as they head back to Thailand. Photograph: Moti Milrod/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com