HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » The First Hostages-Prisoners Swap

The First Hostages-Prisoners Swap

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2025 11:39 IST

x

Israelis and Palestinians rejoiced as they reunited with loved ones after the hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel.

 

 

IMAGE: Joyous Israelis in Tel Aviv, January 19, 2025, watch news coverage of the release of Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari, three female hostages who have been held in Gaza since the deadly October 7 2023 attack, as part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel. Photograph: Itai Ron/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari, three female hostages who have been held in Gaza since the deadly October 7 2023 attack, return to Israel near Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, January 19, 2025, as part of the ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians hold Hamas flags near the Israeli military prison, Ofer, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 19, 2025 on the day Israel released Palestinian prisoners as part of the hostages-prisoners swap. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People gather around a bus carrying freed Palestinian prisoners after their release from an Israeli military prison Ofer near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 20, 2025. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A freed Palestinian prisoner gestures from inside a bus near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank after being released from an Israeli jail, January 20, 2025. Photograph: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Khaleda Jarar, a freed Palestinian prisoner, is greeted in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 20, 2025. after her release from an Israeli jail. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rose Khwais, a freed Palestinian prisoner, is kissed by her father after her release from an Israeli jail, January 20, 2025. Photograph: Jamal Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A freed Palestinian prisoner is greeted in Ramallah, January 20, 2025, after being released from an Israeli jail. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A freed Palestinian prisoner speaks on the phone in Ramallah after being released from an Israeli jail, January 20, 2025. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A person in Ramallah, January 20, 2025, displays a poster with the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar after freed Palestinian prisoners are released from an Israeli jail. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A drone view shows people gathering in Gaza City, January 19, 2025, as Hamas militants prepare for the handover of hostages kidnapped during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas to the Red Cross. Photograph: Mahmoud Al-Basos/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man throws a child into the air at a tent camp in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, January 19, 2025, as displaced Palestinians celebrate the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Photograph: Ramadan Abed/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians climb onto a Red Cross vehicle in Gaza City, January 19, 2025, as Hamas militants prepare to hand over hostages kidnapped during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas to the Red Cross. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Hamas militants in Gaza City, January 19, 2025, keep guard as Palestinians gather before the release of hostages kidnapped during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

After 471 days, 3 Israeli hostages reunited with families
After 471 days, 3 Israeli hostages reunited with families
Hamas returns 3 hostages to Israel in ceasefire deal
Hamas returns 3 hostages to Israel in ceasefire deal
Gaza ceasefire begins as Israel receives hostages' list
Gaza ceasefire begins as Israel receives hostages' list
Reserve right to...: Israel PM ahead of Gaza ceasefire
Reserve right to...: Israel PM ahead of Gaza ceasefire
Consistently called for...: India on Gaza hostage deal
Consistently called for...: India on Gaza hostage deal

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio: 12-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

The Top 10 IITs In India

webstory image 3

Meet India's Champions Trophy 15

VIDEOS

Watch: Moment when 3 Israeli hostages reunited with families after 472 days2:19

Watch: Moment when 3 Israeli hostages reunited with...

Trump's grandchildren sing at MAGA Rally at Capital One Arena0:59

Trump's grandchildren sing at MAGA Rally at Capital One...

Moment when Israeli PM heard news of hostage return1:11

Moment when Israeli PM heard news of hostage return

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD