The First Hostages-Prisoners Swap

Israelis and Palestinians rejoiced as they reunited with loved ones after the hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel.

IMAGE: Joyous Israelis in Tel Aviv, January 19, 2025, watch news coverage of the release of Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari, three female hostages who have been held in Gaza since the deadly October 7 2023 attack, as part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel. Photograph: Itai Ron/Reuters

IMAGE: Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari, three female hostages who have been held in Gaza since the deadly October 7 2023 attack, return to Israel near Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, January 19, 2025, as part of the ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians hold Hamas flags near the Israeli military prison, Ofer, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 19, 2025 on the day Israel released Palestinian prisoners as part of the hostages-prisoners swap. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather around a bus carrying freed Palestinian prisoners after their release from an Israeli military prison Ofer near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 20, 2025. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: A freed Palestinian prisoner gestures from inside a bus near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank after being released from an Israeli jail, January 20, 2025. Photograph: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

IMAGE: Khaleda Jarar, a freed Palestinian prisoner, is greeted in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 20, 2025. after her release from an Israeli jail. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Rose Khwais, a freed Palestinian prisoner, is kissed by her father after her release from an Israeli jail, January 20, 2025. Photograph: Jamal Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: A freed Palestinian prisoner is greeted in Ramallah, January 20, 2025, after being released from an Israeli jail. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: A freed Palestinian prisoner speaks on the phone in Ramallah after being released from an Israeli jail, January 20, 2025. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: A person in Ramallah, January 20, 2025, displays a poster with the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar after freed Palestinian prisoners are released from an Israeli jail. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: A drone view shows people gathering in Gaza City, January 19, 2025, as Hamas militants prepare for the handover of hostages kidnapped during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas to the Red Cross. Photograph: Mahmoud Al-Basos/Reuters

IMAGE: A man throws a child into the air at a tent camp in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, January 19, 2025, as displaced Palestinians celebrate the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Photograph: Ramadan Abed/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians climb onto a Red Cross vehicle in Gaza City, January 19, 2025, as Hamas militants prepare to hand over hostages kidnapped during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas to the Red Cross. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

IMAGE: Hamas militants in Gaza City, January 19, 2025, keep guard as Palestinians gather before the release of hostages kidnapped during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

