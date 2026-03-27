Israel Military on Verge of 'Collapse' Due to Troop Shortage: IDF Chief

IDF chief stressed the urgent need for legislative measures, including a conscription law, a reserve duty law, and an extension of mandatory military service.

IMAGE: Fellow soldiers carry the casket of an Israeli Staff Sergeant who was killed during combat operations in southern Lebanon, in Jerusalem on March 26, 2026. Photograph: Oren Ben Hakoon/Reuters

Key Points IDF chief Eyal Zamir warned the military could 'collapse' due to severe manpower shortages.

He called for urgent laws on conscription, reserve duty, and extending mandatory service.

Israel currently faces a shortfall of about 12,000 troops amid ongoing conflict.

Zamir had earlier warned PM Benjamin Netanyahu about declining operational readiness.

Conscription remains contentious, with 80,000 ultra-Orthodox men eligible but not enlisted.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir on Thursday warned that the military could 'collapse in on itself' due to mounting operational pressure and a worsening manpower shortage amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the report, citing Channel 13 News, Lt Gen Zamir made the remarks during a security cabinet meeting, where he raised serious concerns about the army's preparedness.

"I am raising 10 red flags before you," he reportedly told ministers.

IDF Demands Conscription Law

He stressed the urgent need for legislative measures, including a conscription law, a reserve duty law, and an extension of mandatory military service.

"The IDF now needs a conscription law, a reserve duty law, and a law to extend mandatory service," Lt Gen Zamir was quoted as saying, warning that without such steps, the military may soon struggle to carry out routine operations and sustain its reserve system.

This is not the first time Lt Gen Zamir has flagged the issue.

In January, he had written to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials, cautioning that the personnel shortage could soon affect the army’s operational readiness.

Why Israeli Military is Facing Manpower Shortage

The manpower crunch has worsened since the Gaza war began following the October 7, 2023 attacks.

The military has repeatedly told lawmakers it is short of around 12,000 troops amid sustained operational demands.

The issue has also been complicated by political debates over military service exemptions.

Ultra-Orthodox parties have pushed to retain exemptions for their communities, even after a 2024 ruling by Israel’s High Court found no legal basis for the longstanding exemption granted to Haredi yeshiva students.

Reports indicate that around 80,000 ultra-Orthodox men aged between 18 and 24 are currently eligible for military service but have not enlisted.