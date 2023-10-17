News
Why Are These Jews Leaving Israel?

Why Are These Jews Leaving Israel?

By REDIFF NEWS
October 17, 2023 14:23 IST
Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men carry their belongings before boarding a ship in Haifa for US nationals and their immediate family members as they leave Israel headed for Cyprus. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: US nationals and their immediate family members wait before leaving Israel on a ship headed for Cyprus. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A stack of US passports. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Volunteers pack boxes of donated humanitarian supplies at a logistical centre of the 'Brothers in Arms' reservist protest group in Tel Aviv to support those impacted by the Hamas attack. Photograph: Janis Laizans/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mourners arrive at Parkholm Cemetery in LaGrange, Illinois, US, to attend the burial of Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, a Muslim boy who was stabbed to death in an attack that targeted him and his mother for their religion. Photograph: Jim Vondruska/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman, wounded in Israeli strikes, arrives at a hospital. Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A wounded woman is brought to a hospital. Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of a Palestinian civil emergency team get emotional at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after one of their colleagues is killed in Israeli strikes. Photograph: Mohammed al-Masri/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians charge their mobile phones from a point powered by solar panels provided by an owner of electric appliances shop, as electricity remains cut during the ongoing conflict. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians, who fled their houses after Israeli air strikes, take shelter at a United Nations-run school after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians search for casualties under the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People walk amid destruction at Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ambulances and crew wait at a collection point near the Rafah crossing in Rafah, Egypt, as aid groups wait to enter the besieged Gaza Strip. Photograph: Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
