Rediff.com  » News » Islamic body asks mosques to change Friday prayer timings on Holi

Islamic body asks mosques to change Friday prayer timings on Holi

Source: PTI
March 17, 2022 11:29 IST
To maintain peace and order, the Islamic Centre of India has urged mosques to change the timings of Friday prayers given that Holi will be celebrated the same day.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo.

Since Holi, Shab-e-Barat and Friday prayers are on the same day, all efforts should be made to ensure peace and order in keeping with the composite culture of the country, chairman of the Islamic Centre of India Farangi Mahal and Lucknow Idgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed appealed on Wednesday.

 

Apart from seeking change in the timings of Friday prayers, he urged Muslims to offer prayers in local mosques.

At least 22 mosques, including some prominent ones like Jama Masjid Idgah, Masjid Aishbagh, Ek Minara Masjid at Akbari Gate, Masjid Shahmina Shah and Masjid Chowk have changed the timing of the Friday prayers. pushing it after 1.30 pm.

With Shab-e-Barat also falling on the same day, the Islamic Centre of India has also asked the Muslims to visit mosques and the graves of their loved ones after 5 pm when the playing Holi is over and that there should not be fireworks on the day.

Four years ago there was a similar situation and then also the clerics had shifted the timings of the Friday prayers.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
