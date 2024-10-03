News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Is That A Missile Lying In The Desert?

Is That A Missile Lying In The Desert?

By REDIFF NEWS
October 03, 2024 17:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Iran launched 102 missiles against Israel, almost all of which were intercepted by the Zionist State's Iron Dome system. These are scenes from the aftermath:

 

IMAGE: A man jumps off the apparent remains of an Iranian ballistic missile lying in the desert near the southern city of Arad. All Photographs: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man stands on top of the remains of a missile.

 

IMAGE: A man clicks a photograph of another man standing on the remains of a missile.

 

IMAGE: Men inspect the remains of missiles, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: A man stands next to the remains of a missile, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Israelis pose next to the missile remains.

 

IMAGE: The remanants of the missiles have become disaster tourist attractions, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: A drone view shows people stand around the missile remains.

 

 

IMAGE: Cars pass by on the road next to the remains of an Iranian missile.

 

IMAGE: A closeup of the remains of an Iranian missile.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
SEE: Iran Targets Israel With Missiles
SEE: Iran Targets Israel With Missiles
Lebanon Reels from Israeli Airstrikes
Lebanon Reels from Israeli Airstrikes
Iron Dome Intercepts Hezbollah Rockets
Iron Dome Intercepts Hezbollah Rockets
IREL's Mining Project Faces Hurdles
IREL's Mining Project Faces Hurdles
'Want to discuss Indian boxing with sports minister'
'Want to discuss Indian boxing with sports minister'
Can't let police in: SC halts probe in Jaggi case
Can't let police in: SC halts probe in Jaggi case
Chris Wood trims exposure to Indian equities by 1 pt
Chris Wood trims exposure to Indian equities by 1 pt
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Hezbollah Strikes Back At Israel

Hezbollah Strikes Back At Israel

What Will Israel Do Next?

What Will Israel Do Next?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances