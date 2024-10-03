Is That A Missile Lying In The Desert?

On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Iran launched 102 missiles against Israel, almost all of which were intercepted by the Zionist State's Iron Dome system. These are scenes from the aftermath:

IMAGE: A man jumps off the apparent remains of an Iranian ballistic missile lying in the desert near the southern city of Arad. All Photographs: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: A man stands on top of the remains of a missile.

IMAGE: A man clicks a photograph of another man standing on the remains of a missile.

IMAGE: Men inspect the remains of missiles, here and below.

IMAGE: A man stands next to the remains of a missile, here and below.

IMAGE: Israelis pose next to the missile remains.

IMAGE: The remanants of the missiles have become disaster tourist attractions, here and below.

IMAGE: A drone view shows people stand around the missile remains.

IMAGE: Cars pass by on the road next to the remains of an Iranian missile.

IMAGE: A closeup of the remains of an Iranian missile.

