Lebanon Reels from Israeli Airstrikes

Lebanon is grappling with widespread devastation following Israeli airstrikes. The attacks have caused significant damage to infrastructure and civilian areas, displacing hundreds of Lebanese citizens.

IMAGE: The site of the Israeli air strike that killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday in Beirut's southern suburbs, September 29, 2024, here and below. Photograph: Ahmad Al-Kerdi/Reuters

IMAGE: People stand on the rubble at the site of the Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday. Photograph: Ali Alloush/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman weeps at the site of the Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, September 29, 2024. Photograph: Ali Alloush/Reuters

IMAGE: People walk amid the rubble of a destroyed building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, September 28, 2024. Photograph: Ali Alloush/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke emerges from the rubble of a building destroyed by an Israeli air stroke. Photograph: Ali Alloush/Reuters

IMAGE: A view of Beirut's central martyrs' square, following the announcement of Hassan Nasrallah's death, September 28, 2024, here and below. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke billows after Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon villages, as seen from northern Israel, September 29, 2024. Photograph: Jim Urquhart/Reuters

IMAGE: Lebanese army patrols in central Beirut, following Hassan Nasrallah's death, September 29, 2024. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman carries bottles of water as displaced families in southern Beirut, September 28, 2024, receive water and food after fleeing Israeli strikes. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

IMAGE: Displaced families gather near a church in Beirut, September 28, 2024, after spending the night there, fleeing the overnight Israeli strikes. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

IMAGE: A Lebanese Airlines plane is seen on the tarmac as smoke billows nearby, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon, September 29, 2024. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

IMAGE: A poster depicting late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hezbollah top commander Fuad Shukr is seen in Wadi El Zayni, Lebanon September 29, 2024. Photograph: Aziz Taher/Reuters

