Hezbollah Strikes Back At Israel

Hezbollah Strikes Back At Israel

By REDIFF NEWS
September 23, 2024 17:27 IST
IMAGE: Emergency personnel work at houses damaged following a rocket attack from Lebanon, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in Kiryat Bialik, Israel, here and below. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

 

Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

 

Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Israeli woman leaves her house after it was damaged by rocket fire from Lebanon. Photograph: Rami Shlush/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The remains of a rocket are scattered on a road that was hit by a rocket that was fired from Lebanon into Israel. Photograph: Miro Maman/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli men hang an Israeli flag over a damaged building that was hit by a rocket from Lebanon as emergency personnel work at houses damaged following the attack. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Medical staff move a bed of a patient to an underground emergency hospital in a parking lot at the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, Israel, September 22, 2024. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Lebanese soldiers are seen at the site of Friday's Israeli strike, as search operations continue, in Beirut's southern suburbs. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Hezbollah members attend the funeral of senior Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil and Hezbollah member Mahmoud Hamad, who were killed in Friday's Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mourners carry the coffins during the funeral. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mourners gather during the funeral. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem leads funeral prayers. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
War Can Blow Up In Your Face
Israel prepares for war with Iran
'Israel has a right to defend itself!'
J-K poll is not about 'dharm' but...: Farooq Abdullah
Recipe: Mango Slaw Chicken Burgers
Riyan Parag's Epic Celebration
Ed Sheeran Surprise At Diljit's Concert
