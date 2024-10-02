News
Home  » News » Iran Targets Israel With Missiles

Iran Targets Israel With Missiles

By REDIFF NEWS
October 02, 2024 13:55 IST
Israel comes under attack from a barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles.

 

IMAGE: Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, October 1, 2024. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Dome of the Rock on the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen as projectiles fly through the sky, after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel, as seen from Jerusalem, October 1, 2024. Photograph: Jamal Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians investigate a projectile after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles in Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 1, 2024. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Security officials handle the remains of a rocket that landed on a highway after it was fired from Lebanon into Israel, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, near Kfar Qasim, Israel, October 1, 2024, here and below. Photograph: Moti Milrod/Reuters

 

Photograph: Moti Milrod/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People take shelter in central Israel, October 1, 2024 during an air raid siren after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli rescue force members inspect the site where a missile fired from Iran towards Israel hit a school building, in central Israel, October 1, 2024. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli border police take position at the site of a fatal shooting attack in Jaffa, Israel, October 1, 2024, here and below. Photograph: Itai Ron/Reuters

 

Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

Photograph: Itai Ron/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli emergency services take a body on a stretcher to an ambulance on the day of a shooting attack in Jaffa, Israel, October 1, 2024. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Israeli police officer looks on following the shooting attack in Jaffa, October 1, 2024. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A bicycle is seen on the ground following the shooting attack in Jaffa, October 1, 2024. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers ready their kit amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel in northern Israel, October 1, 2024. Photograph: Jim Urquhart/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mourners lower a body into a grave during the collective funeral held for people killed in an Israeli attack on Sunday in the city of Ain Deleb in southern Lebanon, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Sidon, Lebanon, October 1, 2024. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
