Iron Dome Intercepts Hezbollah Rockets

270 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, September 23, 2024.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system operates for interceptions as rockets are launched from Lebanon, as seen from Haifa, Israel. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system intercepts rockets fired from Lebanon, as seen from northern Israel. Photograph: Jim Urquhart/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke billows over southern Lebanon following Israeli strikes, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Tyre, southern Lebanon, here and below. Photograph: Aziz Taher/Reuters

Photograph: Aziz Taher/Reuters

IMAGE: People carry belongings at a beach as they flee Tyre. Photograph: Aziz Taher/Reuters

IMAGE: People drive north in heavy traffic from Lebanon's southern coastal city Sidon to flee the Israeli bombardment. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

IMAGE: Cars travel north from Sidon as Lebanese flee the heavy Israeli bombardment. Photograph: Ali Hankir/Reuters

IMAGE: Police and explosive experts inspect the site in northern Israel where a rocket landed after it was fired from Lebanon. Photograph: Ayal Margolin/Reuters

IMAGE: An explosive expert inspects the site in Givat Avni, northern Israel, where a rocket landed after it was fired from Lebanon. Photograph: Gil Eliyahu/Reuters

IMAGE: Debris at a home in Givat Avni that was hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon. Photograph: Ayal Margolin/Reuters

IMAGE: A vehicle carries Lebanese soldiers as people gather near the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners react next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza strip. Photograph: Ramadan Abed/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

