Rediff.com  » News » Is Shivraj Chouhan Going To War?

Is Shivraj Chouhan Going To War?

By REDIFF NEWS
March 30, 2023 16:29 IST
What some of our leaders were up to on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who turned 64 on March 5, may be past the age limit for Agniveers, but he indulges his every boy's olive green fantasy at a selfie point during an Army Fair organised by the defence ministry at the MVM ground in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Shivraj Chouhan checks out if the selfie came out right. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pays homage to The Constitution of India during her two day dharna against the central government's not clearing funds for several schemes near the Dr B R Ambedkar statue at Red Road in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mamatadi holds a cutout of a gas cylinder with other Trinamool Congress leaders, indicating the central government's inability to curb inflation. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Clearly tired, the chief minister wipes her eyes. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MPs stage a protest on the Parliament premises against the central government, seeking Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's reply on the Adani row among other issues. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Elsewhere in Kolkata, Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, stages a dharna against Mamatadi's government. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with Prime Minister Narendra D Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a breakfast the Rashtrapati hosted for MPs from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.
Yes, that's Hema Malini, the BJP MP from Mathura, on the right. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Murmu welcomes differently abled students including visually impaired children to Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Murmu interact with the children. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan welcomes children at an Iftar party organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Yatheemkhan at Vallakadavu in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi presides over the special Budget meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Emperor Ashoka on his birth anniversary at the SKM hall in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
