Tejashwi Yadav Becomes A Dad

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter to announce the birth of his first child on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Tejashwi and his wife Rajshree nee Rachel Iris Godinho were blessed with a baby girl.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader shared this image holding his baby daughter and wrote, 'Ishwar ne anandit hokar putri ratna ke roop mein uphar bheja hai. (The Lord is happy and has sent us a gift of a precious daughter).'
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com