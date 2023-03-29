Does EPS Look Like MGR?

To celebrate his coronation as AIADMK general secretary on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 -- Madras High Court Justice K Kumaresh Babu rejected interim applications by O Paneerselvam and his supporters seeking stay on the general secretary polls -- Edappadi K Palaniswami went all MGR.
Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran or MGR, a beloved Tamil movie star, broke away from the DMK in 1972 and formed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
MGR was famed for wearing a fez and dark glasses (similar eyewear, by the way, was also favoured by his rival M Karunanidhi).
Do you think EPS looks like MGR, who 25 years after his death in December 1987, continues to be venerated by the AIADMK faithful, just as his protege J Jayalalithaa is six years after her death in a Chennai hospital.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com