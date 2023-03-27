Youth Congress protests Rahul's expulsion

On Monday, March 27, Youth Congress members staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

IMAGE: An activist holds a placard during the protest. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The protest. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Congress leader Alka Lamba with Youth Congress members during the protest. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IAMGE: The activists raise slogans and hold placards in support of Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Youth Congress members being detained during the protest, here and below. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Youth Congress National President Srinivas B V speaks to the media while being detained during the protest. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Srinivas being detained during the protest. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A lady police personnel stops Youth Congress members from climbing over the barricades. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force and police personnel stop a Youth Congress member. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Women Rapid Action Force and police personnel detain a protestor. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com