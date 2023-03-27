News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Youth Congress protests Rahul's expulsion

Youth Congress protests Rahul's expulsion

By REDIFF NEWS
March 27, 2023 23:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Monday, March 27, Youth Congress members staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

 

IMAGE: An activist holds a placard during the protest. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The protest. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress leader Alka Lamba with Youth Congress members during the protest. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IAMGE: The activists raise slogans and hold placards in support of Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Youth Congress members being detained during the protest, here and below. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Youth Congress National President Srinivas B V speaks to the media while being detained during the protest. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Srinivas being detained during the protest. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A lady police personnel stops Youth Congress members from climbing over the barricades. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force and police personnel stop a Youth Congress member. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Women Rapid Action Force and police personnel detain a protestor. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'Narendra Modi is clearly rattled'
'Narendra Modi is clearly rattled'
Rahul Could Become Central to Anti-BJP Politics
Rahul Could Become Central to Anti-BJP Politics
The Man Who Got Rahul Gandhi Sentenced
The Man Who Got Rahul Gandhi Sentenced
ISSF WC: Raiza best Indian on show on day one
ISSF WC: Raiza best Indian on show on day one
Search on for cricketer Kedar Jadhav's missing father
Search on for cricketer Kedar Jadhav's missing father
Cong slams Hardeep Puri over remarks against Rahul
Cong slams Hardeep Puri over remarks against Rahul
Bilkis case: SC asks if standards adopted in remission
Bilkis case: SC asks if standards adopted in remission
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Cong MPs in black clothes hurl papers towards Speaker

Cong MPs in black clothes hurl papers towards Speaker

'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'

'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances