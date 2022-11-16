Is Melania Upset With Trump's 2024 Run?

She was present when her husband announced that he would run for president of the United States in the 2024 election, but Melania Trump's face and body language emitted discord with the evident gaiety at the event at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15, 2022.

Days before the announcement, there were reports that Donald John Trump, who will be 78 if he is elected in November 2024, had begged his elder daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner to be present at his announcement.

Ivanka was absent as was her brother Donald Jr, but they were represented by their respective partners -- Kushner and Donald Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Also missing was Trump's younger daughter Tiffany, whose absence could be excused -- she got married last Saturday, November 12, to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago.

The most interesting person present was Barron, the former president's youngest child, and Melania's beloved son. The 16 year old, at 6 feet, seven inches, dwarfed all his six feet plus relatives.

IMAGE: Former first lady Melania Trump remains seated as other family members, including her son Barron next to her, join in a standing ovation after Trump's announcement. All photographs: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: Melania's smiles are rare and often forced, but this one seems on the spot as she sits in the front row with Barron and her parents.

IMAGE: Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, his son Eric and Eric's wife Lara listen as Trump -- whose stock has plumetted in the Republican party after the mid-term elections when candidates he backed bit the dust -- announces his run for president.

IMAGE: That's Melania's mum Amalija Knavs, sitting with her daughter and grandson Barron.

IMAGE: Barron, 6' 7", towers over his brother-in-law Jared Kushner, who is 6' 3".

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

