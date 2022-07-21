Ivana Trump Laid To Rest

Former United States president Donald J Trump and family attended the funeral of Ivana Trump, Trump's first wife, at the St Vincent Ferrer Church in New York City, July 20, 2022.

IMAGE: Donald Trump, his present wife Melania, son Donald Trump Jr's companion Kimberly Guilfoyle, sons Barron and Donald Jr and daughter Ivanka leave the church after the funeral.

Ivana was mother to Donald's three eldest children: Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

IMAGE: The funeral program. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

IMAGE: Pallbearers put Ivana Trump's casket into a hearse.

Czech-born Ivana helped Donald through his rise from just another New York real estate developer to 'The Donald', which she dubbed him. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump, Melania, his sons Barron, Eric and Donald Jr, his daughter Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner and his grand-daughter Kai Madison leave the church.

Ivana, who was 73, is believed to have falled down the staircase in her Manhattan home and died of blunt trauma injuries. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

IMAGE: A Secret Service agent -- the Secret Service protects Trump as it does President Joe Biden and former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama -- checks a nun at the church before the ceremony. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

