INS Vikrant in numbers: 18 storeys high, 2500 km of cable work

A flight deck equivalent to the size of two football fields, standing tall at 18 storeys, kitchen equipment that could dish out 16,000 chapatis a day while the sentinel keeps an eye on the seas, 2,500 km long cable work -- INS Vikrant is a feature-packed addition to the Indian Navy.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks down the deck of INS Vikrant after its commissioning into the Indian Navy, Kochi, September 2, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, on Friday in Kochi and called it a "floating town" and a "floating airfield," with its generated power capable of lighting up 5,000 homes.

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), a Kamov-31 and a MiG-29K were parked on the flight deck of the newly commissioned massive warship on Friday during its induction into the Indian Navy.

The flight deck can accommodate around 30 fighter jets and helicopters including MiG 29Ks, Kamov and MH-60R choppers in addition to the ALHs at a time.

The three arresting wires, which are part of the aircraft-operation mode known as Short Take Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR), are among the highlights in the massive 45,000-tonne warship.

If one were to walk through the ship's passages and lobbies, the person would clock about 12 km.

Here’s a brief look at the warship in numbers: