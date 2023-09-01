News
Navy's advanced warship Mahendragiri launched in Mumbai

Navy's advanced warship Mahendragiri launched in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 01, 2023 16:47 IST
Indian Navy's warship Mahendragiri, developed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, was launched in Mumbai on Friday.

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressing the gathering during the launch of Indian Navy's warship Mahendragiri, in Mumbai, September 1, 2023. Photograph: Courtesy Vice President of India on X

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, whose wife Sudesh launched the warship, was the chief guest at the ceremony.

 

He said it is befitting that the launch took place in a vibrant city like Mumbai.

Named after a mountain peak in the Eastern Ghats of Odisha, this is the seventh ship of Project 17A frigates series and boasts enhanced stealth features, advanced weapons, sensors, and platform management systems.

“I am sure that Mahendragiri, once commissioned, will proudly fly the tiranga (national tricolour) across the oceans, as an ambassador of India's maritime might,” Vice President Dhankhar said.

“I congratulate our force with full confidence. They will continue improving themselves for security of the world at large,” he said.

“With a strong presence of over 10,000 women across the army, navy and air force, the Indian armed forces have made considerable strides in gender equality,” he said.

The launch of Mahendragiri is a significant milestone in our maritime history, he said. “It is the last of the 7 warships of the Nilgiri-class stealth frigates built under Project17A,” he added.

“Aligning with our resolute commitment to 'Aatma Nirbharata', a substantial 75 per cent of orders for equipment and systems of the Nilgiri class have been made to indigenous firms,” he said.

The launch of Mahendragiri is an apt testament to the incredible progress the nation has made in building a self-reliant naval force, Dhankhar said.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the launch ceremony.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
