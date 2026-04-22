Daughter Of IRS Officer Murdered In South Delhi Residence

Delhi police are investigating the murder of an IRS officer's daughter, suspecting sexual assault and a former domestic help in the Amar Colony area.

Key Points Daughter of a senior IRS officer found murdered in her Delhi residence.

Police suspect the victim was sexually assaulted before being strangled.

A former domestic help, recently fired, is suspected and currently absconding.

Delhi police have registered a case and formed multiple teams for investigation.

A woman, daughter of a senior IRS officer, was found murdered at her residence in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim was discovered by her family members inside the house under suspicious circumstances, following which the police were alerted.

Delhi Police Launch Investigation

A team rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the woman was sexually assaulted before being strangled to death using a mobile phone charger cable, sources said.

The victim, aged around 21, was alone at the time of the incident, he added.

Suspect Identified: Former Domestic Help

Police suspect the involvement of a domestic help who used to work at the house before being fired over a month ago. He is said to be absconding, they added.

A case has been registered, and multiple teams have been formed. Further investigation is underway.

The Indian Revenue Service is a central civil service whose officers manage direct and indirect taxes. IRS officers start as assistant commissioners and can rise to chair the Central Board of Direct Taxes or Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs. The Amar Colony neighbourhood is located in the southeast part of Delhi.