Delhi Police Investigate Alleged Kidnapping of BSF Jawan's Daughter

Delhi police are investigating the alleged kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl, the daughter of a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, who went missing from outside her residential society in Rohini.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The 12-year-old daughter of a BSF personnel allegedly kidnapped from outside her residential society in Rohini, Delhi.

The girl went missing while returning home from school, prompting an immediate search by her family.

Delhi Police have registered a case and initiated a probe, reviewing CCTV footage and deploying teams to find the missing child.

Authorities are exploring all possible angles in the investigation to ensure the child's safe return.

The 12-year-old daughter of a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was allegedly kidnapped from outside her residential society in Delhi's Rohini on Thursday, an official said.

The girl had left for school in the morning and was returning home when she allegedly went missing from outside the gate of her residential society in Rohini's Sector 28, he said.

Family members said the girl was on her way home when she disappeared from outside the society gate.

When she did not return, the family began searching for her in the neighbourhood but failed to trace her.

Police Investigation Underway

A case has been registered under relevant sections in this connection and a probe has been initiated, police said, adding that CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned and teams have been deployed to trace the minor.

"The matter is under investigation and all possible angles are being examined. Efforts are on to locate the child at the earliest," a senior police officer said.