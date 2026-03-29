Iranian parliament speaker warns against US ground invasion

The enemy sends messages of friendship openly, while secretly plotting a ground invasion, alleged Iranian parliament speaker.

IMAGE: US Navy and Marine Corps aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9 are arrayed on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln during the Operation Epic Fury attack on Iran from an undisclosed location March 10, 2026. Photograph: US Navy/Reuters

Speaker of Iran's Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, accused the US of "secretly plotting a ground invasion" and assured that Tehran is prepared for it.

Key Points He also warned the Gulf countries, which are allowing the US to launch an attack from their soil, vowing to "punish" the regional partners.

Iran embassy in India shared the front page of Tehran Times on their X account, issuing a stark warning to US against ground invasion.

According to a US official, the plan is not to fully invade Iran but can involve special raids by special operations and conventional infantry troops.

He also warned the Gulf countries, which are allowing the US to launch an attack from their soil, vowing to "punish" the regional partners.

"The enemy sends messages of friendship openly, while secretly plotting a ground invasion. We are waiting for their arrival; we will set them ablaze and punish their regional partners forever." Ghalibaf said.

Additionally, Iran embassy in India shared the front page of Tehran Times on their X account, issuing a stark warning to US against ground invasion.

This comes after The Washington Post, quoting a US officials, reported that the Pentagon is preparing for weeks of limited ground operations in Iran, potentially including raids on Kharg Island and coastal sites near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a US official, the plan is not to fully invade Iran but can involve special raids by special operations and conventional infantry troops.

However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said that the United States can accomplish its military objectives in the war against Iran "without any ground troops".

Speaking to reporters following the Foreign Ministers meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) here, the US Secretary of State said that the country would destroy all military capabilities of the Islamic Republic in order to keep Tehran from acquiring any nuclear weapons.

"We're going to destroy their navy, we are going to destroy their air force, and we are going to significantly destroy their missile launchers so they can never hide behind these things to get a nuclear weapon," Rubio said.

"We are achieving all of those objectives; we are ahead of schedule on most of them, and we can achieve them without any ground troops, without any", he added.

This comes amid rising conflict in West Asia, with increasing reports of strikes on strategic infrastructure across multiple countries in the region.