Massive 'No Kings' Protests Erupt in US Against Iran War

Protests were held from coast to coast, with massive marches in major cities and smaller gatherings in suburban and rural areas across both traditionally Republican and Democratic states.

IMAGE: Demonstrators react as police officers release tear gas towards them outside a federal building after a 'No Kings' protest against US President Donald Trump's administration policies, in Los Angeles, California, on March 28, 2026. Photograph: Ringo Chiu/Reuters

Key Points Nationwide 'No Kings' protests targeted policies of Donald Trump, rising costs, and the Iran conflict.

Demonstrations took place across major cities and smaller towns, cutting across political regions.

Bruce Springsteen joined a major rally in Minnesota, adding cultural prominence.

Immigration enforcement actions and related deaths intensified political criticism, including from Tim Walz.

Protests were largely peaceful but saw isolated tensions, reflecting widespread and sustained public dissent.

Large crowds across the United States participated in the 'No Kings' protests on Saturday, staging nationwide demonstrations against the policies of US President Donald Trump, the rising cost of living, and the ongoing war with Iran, CNN reported.

According to CNN, protests were held from coast to coast, with massive marches in major cities and smaller gatherings in suburban and rural areas across both traditionally Republican and Democratic states.

Demonstrators were seen chanting slogans, waving placards, and engaging in cultural expressions such as singing and dancing.

Major Turnout in Key Cities

In New York City, protesters marched from Midtown Manhattan carrying signs opposing immigration enforcement, the Trump administration, and the conflict with Iran.

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, large groups assembled at Embarcadero Plaza and marched toward Civic Center Plaza, displaying a mix of American flags and banners supporting various causes, including Ukraine and transgender rights.

St Paul Rally and High-Profile Participation

A major rally took place in St Paul, Minnesota, featuring a performance by rock legend Bruce Springsteen, who described Minnesota as 'an inspiration to the entire country'.

He also paid tribute to Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were killed earlier this year during federal immigration enforcement actions.

"Your strength and your commitment told us that this is still America, and this reactionary nightmare and these invasions of American cities will not stand," Springsteen said, as quoted by CNN.

Political Reactions and Immigration Debate

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz strongly criticised federal immigration actions, accusing the administration of deploying aggressive enforcement measures while praising residents for standing up for their communities.

Earlier this year, the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis intensified public scrutiny of federal immigration tactics, making the incidents focal points in the broader national debate over immigration policy.

Background, Tensions and Scale

CNN reported that these demonstrations mark the third wave of 'No Kings' protests, following two large-scale events last year that drew millions of participants.

The latest protests come amid concerns over economic challenges, including rising fuel prices and a slowing economy linked to the war in West Asia.

In West Palm Beach, Florida, around 50 supporters of President Trump reportedly engaged in verbal confrontations with demonstrators, highlighting tensions surrounding the protests.

Overall, the protests remained largely peaceful, with widespread participation reflecting continued public dissent over government policies and economic issues.