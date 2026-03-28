Iran claims 'over 500 US troops targeted' in Dubai; US reacts

Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran claims to have inflicted heavy casualties on US forces in Dubai, a claim vehemently denied by the US Central Command, raising concerns about regional stability.

IMAGE: US Navy and Marine Corps aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9 are arrayed on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln during the Operation Epic Fury attack on Iran from an undisclosed location March 10, 2026. Photograph: US Navy/Reuters

Key Points Iran claims missile and drone strikes on US Army 'hideouts' in Dubai resulted in heavy casualties.

US Central Command refutes Iran's claims, calling them 'lies' and denying any attacks on US personnel in Dubai.

Iranian President warns Gulf countries against supporting US-Israel actions against Iran.

Iran threatens strong retaliation if its infrastructure or economic centres are targeted by the US-Israel.

The US Pentagon is reportedly considering deploying troops to the Middle East, potentially including a ground operation on Iran's Kharg Island.

Iran on Saturday claimed that the United States has suffered "heavy casualties" in the strikes on two US Army "hideouts" in Dubai as the conflict in West Asia continues, the State Media Tasnim News Agency reported.

According to the news agency, a spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya said that more than 500 US Army personnel were in these "hideouts", around 400 in the first and 100 in the second "hideout".

The IRGC identified these locations and carried out precise missiles and drone strikes and inflicted heavy casualties, as per the spokesperson's claims reported by the Tasnim News Agency.

The spokesperson claimed that the ambulances in Dubai were busy for hours transferring the dead and wounded Americans.

"Trump and the commanders of the US Army must have fully understood that the region will turn into a graveyard for American soldiers, and they will have no choice but to surrender to the divine will of the heroic people and the brave warriors of Islam," the spokesperson said.

US Rejects Iran's Claim

However, US Central Command refuted Iran's claims and called it "lies".

“No US personnel have been attacked in Dubai. The Iranian regime is manufacturing lies on social media to hide the reality that their military capabilities are undeniably overwhelmed and degraded,” centcom said in a post on X.

Escalating Tensions and Warnings

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Gulf countries against backing the US-Israel.

Pezeshkian advised countries not to allow the US-Israel to use their lands to strike Iran if they want to ensure development and security in their nation.

He reiterated that Iran will strongly retaliate against the US-Israel if the infrastructure or economic centres of Tehran are targeted.

"We have said many times that Iran doesn't carry out preemptive attacks, but we will retaliate strongly if our infrastructure or economic centres are targeted," Pezeshkian said in a post on X.

"To the countries of the region: If you want development and security, don't let our enemies run the war from your lands," he added.

Potential US Response

The Pentagon is expected to deploy troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, according to a CBS report.

A possible ground operation in Iran's Kharg Island is also being contemplated by the US, while Iranians have started laying mines and moved additional forces to the Island.