Mourning The Children Killed In The Israeli Strike

IMAGE: A woman mourns during the funeral of the victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
Heartbreaking scenes unfolded in Minab, Iran, as mourners gathered to bid farewell to the victims of an Israeli strike on a school on February 28, 2026.
Funeral processions, coffin-lined streets, and grief-stricken faces marked the somber days of March 2 and 3, as the community buried its dead. The tragedy has drawn international attention to the human cost of the regional conflict.
Key Points
- Large crowds gathered to mourn the victims of the Israeli strike on a school, with coffins carried through the streets in a solemn procession.
- Many of the victims were reportedly students, intensifying public grief and drawing attention to the impact of the strike on children and families.
- The incident has heightened regional tensions and sparked strong reactions from local authorities and residents.
IMAGE: People mourn on the day of the funeral of the victims following the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
IMAGE: Covered bodies in coffins on the day of the funeral of victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
IMAGE: People prepare for the burial at the funeral of the victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
IMAGE: People attend the funeral of the victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
IMAGE: Graves are being prepared for the victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 2, 2026. Photograph: Iranian Foreign Media Department/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters
IMAGE: People attend the funeral of the victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
IMAGE: Coffins on the day of the funeral of the victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
IMAGE: A student's arm in the rubble following the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, February 28, 2026. Photograph: Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
IMAGE: People carry coffins at the funeral of the victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
IMAGE: Rescue forces work following the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, February 28, 2026. Photograph: Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
IMAGE: Rescue forces work following an Israel strike on a school in Minab, Iran, February 28, 2026. Photograph: Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff