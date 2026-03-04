Mourning The Children Killed In The Israeli Strike

IMAGE: A woman mourns during the funeral of the victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Heartbreaking scenes unfolded in Minab, Iran, as mourners gathered to bid farewell to the victims of an Israeli strike on a school on February 28, 2026.

Funeral processions, coffin-lined streets, and grief-stricken faces marked the somber days of March 2 and 3, as the community buried its dead. The tragedy has drawn international attention to the human cost of the regional conflict.

Key Points Large crowds gathered to mourn the victims of the Israeli strike on a school, with coffins carried through the streets in a solemn procession.

Many of the victims were reportedly students, intensifying public grief and drawing attention to the impact of the strike on children and families.

The incident has heightened regional tensions and sparked strong reactions from local authorities and residents.

IMAGE: People mourn on the day of the funeral of the victims following the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: Covered bodies in coffins on the day of the funeral of victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: People prepare for the burial at the funeral of the victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: People attend the funeral of the victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: Graves are being prepared for the victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 2, 2026. Photograph: Iranian Foreign Media Department/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: People attend the funeral of the victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: Coffins on the day of the funeral of the victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: A student's arm in the rubble following the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, February 28, 2026. Photograph: Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: People carry coffins at the funeral of the victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue forces work following the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, February 28, 2026. Photograph: Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue forces work following an Israel strike on a school in Minab, Iran, February 28, 2026. Photograph: Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff