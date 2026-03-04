HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Mourning The Children Killed In The Israeli Strike

Mourning The Children Killed In The Israeli Strike

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 04, 2026 19:11 IST

A woman mourns during the funeral of victims following a reported strike on a school in Minab, Iran

IMAGE: A woman mourns during the funeral of the victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Heartbreaking scenes unfolded in Minab, Iran, as mourners gathered to bid farewell to the victims of an Israeli strike on a school on February 28, 2026.

Funeral processions, coffin-lined streets, and grief-stricken faces marked the somber days of March 2 and 3, as the community buried its dead. The tragedy has drawn international attention to the human cost of the regional conflict.

Key Points

  • Large crowds gathered to mourn the victims of the Israeli strike on a school, with coffins carried through the streets in a solemn procession.
  • Many of the victims were reportedly students, intensifying public grief and drawing attention to the impact of the strike on children and families.
  • The incident has heightened regional tensions and sparked strong reactions from local authorities and residents.

People mourn at the funeral of victims following a reported strike on a school in Minab, Iran

IMAGE: People mourn on the day of the funeral of the victims following the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
 

Covered bodies in coffins at the funeral of victims of a reported strike on a school in Minab, Iran

IMAGE: Covered bodies in coffins on the day of the funeral of victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

People prepare for burial at the funeral of victims following a reported strike on a school in Minab, Iran

IMAGE: People prepare for the burial at the funeral of the victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

People attend the funeral of victims following a reported strike on a school in Minab, Iran

IMAGE: People attend the funeral of the victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Graves being prepared for victims following a reported strike on a school in Minab, Iran

IMAGE: Graves are being prepared for the victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 2, 2026. Photograph: Iranian Foreign Media Department/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

People attend the funeral of victims following a reported strike on a school in Minab, Iran

IMAGE: People attend the funeral of the victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Coffins at the funeral of victims of a reported strike on a school in Minab, Iran

IMAGE: Coffins on the day of the funeral of the victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

A student's arm in the rubble following a reported strike on a school in Minab, Iran

IMAGE: A student's arm in the rubble following the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, February 28, 2026. Photograph: Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

People carry coffins at the funeral of victims following a reported strike on a school in Minab, Iran

IMAGE: People carry coffins at the funeral of the victims of the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

People and rescue forces work following an Israel strike on a school in Minab, Iran

IMAGE: Rescue forces work following the Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, February 28, 2026. Photograph: Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

People and rescue forces work following an Israel strike on a school in Minab, Iran

IMAGE: Rescue forces work following an Israel strike on a school in Minab, Iran, February 28, 2026. Photograph: Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'This War Is Only About Iran's Fight For Survival'
'This War Is Only About Iran's Fight For Survival'
Telangana man hurt in attack near Abu Dhabi airport
Telangana man hurt in attack near Abu Dhabi airport
'If I Go To Iran They Will Kill Me'
'If I Go To Iran They Will Kill Me'
Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?
Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?
Is The Dubai Dream Over?
Is The Dubai Dream Over?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes That Say Holi Hai!

webstory image 2

Holi Papri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

VIDEOS

Radhika Madan's Red Look Is Breaking the Internet0:41

Radhika Madan's Red Look Is Breaking the Internet

Kiara Advani Mesmerizes in Floral Dress0:42

Kiara Advani Mesmerizes in Floral Dress

Raj Thackeray & his family arrive at Arjun Tendulkar's Mehendi-Sangeet ceremony0:46

Raj Thackeray & his family arrive at Arjun Tendulkar's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO