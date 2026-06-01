Iran urges Pak to continue efforts to de-escalate tensions in West Asia

Amid rising regional tensions, Iran is urging Pakistan to leverage its diplomatic influence to mediate and help maintain the ceasefire, particularly concerning violations in Lebanon.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Iranian Foreign Minister urges Pakistan to mediate and de-escalate regional tensions.

Iran expresses concern over ceasefire violations in Lebanon by Israel.

Pakistan conveys serious concern and emphasises the importance of sustaining the ceasefire.

Both leaders agree to remain in close contact regarding the regional situation.

Ceasefire between the US and Iran covers all fronts, including Lebanon, according to Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday urged Pakistan to continue using its good offices to help facilitate de-escalation in the current situation and support efforts to maintain the ceasefire.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Araghchi to discuss the current regional situation and developments of mutual interest, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

It stated that Araghchi expressed serious concern over recent developments in the region, including ceasefire violations in Lebanon by Israel and the orders by the Israeli government regarding a potential attack on Beirut's southern suburbs.

He also "appreciated Pakistan's constructive role in regional diplomacy and requested Pakistan to continue using its good offices to help facilitate de-escalation in the current situation and support efforts to maintain the ceasefire".

Dar conveyed "Pakistan's serious concern and emphasised the importance of ensuring that the ceasefire is sustained in order to prevent any breakdown of existing understandings".

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact, according to the statement.

The conversation took place as the peace process came under strain due to the violation of the ceasefire between the US and Iran on the one hand and the attacks by Israel on Lebanon in violation of a ceasefire.

Pakistan has been trying to mediate to end the conflict, which began on Feb 28 after Israel and the US launched attacks against Iran.

Earlier, Araghchi asserted that the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the US covers "all fronts, including Lebanon," warning that any violation on one front will constitute a breach of the broader ceasefire arrangement.

"For immediate attention: The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon," he said in a post on X.