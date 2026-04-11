Iran unable to reopen Strait of Hormuz as it can't find its own mines

Despite a ceasefire, the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked as Iran struggles to clear mines, causing global energy concerns and raising questions about the conflict's resolution.

IMAGE: Strait of Hormuz has been virtually shut since the beginning of the war. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Key Points Iran is struggling to reopen the Strait of Hormuz due to its inability to locate and remove all the mines it laid during the recent conflict.

US officials report that Iran lacks the capability to effectively clear the mines it planted in the Strait of Hormuz.

The haphazard mining of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian authorities has complicated the mine-clearing process.

The US insists on the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as a key condition for ending the war with Iran.

The continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz has caused a surge in global oil and gas prices, impacting energy procurement.

According to a New York Times report, Iran is unable to locate all the mines it laid in the waterway to block passage during the war.

Citing US officials, the report says Iran lacks the capability to remove the mines it planted soon after the US and Israel began their offensive.

Iranian authorities mined the strait "haphazardly", US officials said, as reported by New York Times.

Iran placed both land and naval mines in the Hormuz to pressure the US and Gulf countries to end aggression on its soil.

Strait of Hormuz Remains Shut

The US wants the Strait reopened immediately, with President Donald Trump reiterating this as a key condition for ending the war.

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement.

The meeting between the two sides is set to take place to end the over-month-long conflict in West Asia and follows an immediate ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran for two weeks.

Impact of the Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Global oil and gas prices had surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz. The move severely impacted energy supplies to countries around the world including India.

West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement.