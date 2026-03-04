Iran quietly approaches CIA for talks: Report

It remains unclear whether United States President Donald Trump or Iranian authorities will pursue the offer.

IMAGE: A woman reacts during the funeral of the victims following a reported strike on a school, in Minab, Iran, on March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points Iranian intelligence operatives reportedly approached the CIA indirectly to explore peace talks.

The offer is not currently being treated as serious in Washington, DC.

President Trump said it was 'too late' for negotiations.

US and Israeli strikes continue across Iran and Lebanon.

Amid escalating hostilities, operatives of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence have indirectly reached out to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) with an offer to discuss terms for ending the conflict, according to officials briefed on the outreach, The New York Times reported.

The outreach comes as Iran's leadership faces turmoil following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an Israeli airstrike.

Israeli officials, seeking a prolonged campaign to weaken Iran’s military capabilities and potentially destabilise its government, have urged Washington to ignore the overture.

For now, the offer is not being considered serious in Washington, DC, according to The New York Times.

Will have total control of Iranian airspace soon: Hegseth

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said recent US and Israeli strikes damaged Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The reported covert contact followed President Trump's statement on Tuesday that it was 'too late' for Iran to restart negotiations.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump claimed Iran's 'air defense, Air Force, Navy, and Leadership is gone'.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said at a Pentagon briefing that the US was winning 'decisively', asserting that American and Israeli air forces would soon have complete control of Iranian airspace under Operation Epic Fury.

As uncertainty looms over Tehran, exiled Iranian Prince Reza Pahlavi has called on the diaspora to intensify lobbying efforts abroad, describing the current period as 'sensitive' and 'fateful' for Iran's future.