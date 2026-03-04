HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » 101 missing after submarine strike on Iranian ship off Sri Lanka

101 missing after submarine strike on Iranian ship off Sri Lanka

2 Minutes Read
March 04, 2026 17:54 IST

The vessel came under attack in waters south of the island nation, leading to a major rescue operation.

Iranian ship attacked near Lanka

IMAGE: A vessel sails off the Galle coast after a submarine attack on the Iranian military ship, Iris Dena, off Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, on March 4, 2026. Photograph: Thilina Kaluthotage/Reuters

Key Points

  • At least 101 people are missing and 78 injured after a suspected submarine attack on an Iranian naval ship off Sri Lanka's southern coast.
  • Sri Lanka deployed naval vessels and air force aircraft after receiving distress information about the ship, identified as Iris Dena, which had 180 people on board.
  • 32 injured personnel were rescued and admitted to hospital; one is in critical condition and seven are receiving emergency treatment.
  • There are no immediate details on how the ship was damaged or how the sailors were wounded.
  • Authorities have not officially confirmed the cause of the incident.

At least 101 people are missing and 78 are injured after a suspected submarine attack on an Iranian naval ship off Sri Lanka's southern coast on Wednesday, Reuters quoted sources in Sri Lanka's Navy and defence ministry as saying.

According to these sources, the vessel came under attack in waters south of the island nation, leading to a major rescue operation.

A Sri Lankan Navy spokesman said that the Navy rescued 32 injured personnel, who are now receiving treatment in a hospital, as reported by Reuters.

32 rescued from sinking ship

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that 32 people were rescued from the sinking Iranian naval ship and taken to a hospital.

Dr Anil Jasinghe, a senior health ministry official, told AP that one of the rescued individuals is in critical condition while seven are receiving emergency treatment.

The others have minor injuries, the report said.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath informed Parliament that the navy received word that the ship, identified as Iris Dena, was in distress with 180 people on board.

Sri Lanka then sent naval vessels and air force aircraft for rescue operations.

There are no immediate details about the circumstances of the attack, how the sailors were wounded, or the extent of the ship's damage.

Authorities have not officially confirmed the cause of the incident.

 
