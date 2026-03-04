HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Mojtaba, Ayatollah Khamenei's son, elected Iran's new Supreme Leader: Report

Mojtaba, Ayatollah Khamenei's son, elected Iran's new Supreme Leader: Report

2 Minutes Read
March 04, 2026 09:54 IST

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, has been chosen to assume control of the country.

 

IMAGE: 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the US and Israel strikes. Photograph: @fr_Khamenei/X

Key Points

  • Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been reportedly elected as Iran's new Supreme Leader.
  • Mojtaba, 56, has never held public office but is believed to wield significant influence behind the scenes in Iranian politics.
  • He has close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and served in the Iran-Iraq War.
  • Mojtaba was married to Zahra Haddad-Adel, daughter of a prominent conservative politician.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been elected as Iran's new Supreme Leader by the country's Assembly of Experts, Iran International reported.

"The Assembly of Experts elected Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba as the next Supreme Leader," Iran International reported, citing informed sources.

According to the outlet, Mojtaba, 56, has been chosen to assume control of the country.

He is the second-eldest son of Ali Khamenei and has long been seen by observers as a potential successor.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Saturday, assassinating 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, alongside family members. Since then, Iran has targeted multiple US bases in the surrounding Gulf States.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Mojtaba Khamenei was born in 1969 in Mashhad.

He grew up during the years when his father was active in opposing the Shah before Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Mojtaba has never held public office and is not a high-ranking cleric. However, he is believed to exercise considerable influence behind the scenes.

He served in the Iranian armed forces during the Iran-Iraq War and is known for his close links to the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Mojtaba married Zahra Haddad-Adel, daughter of an Iranian conservative politician and former Chairman of the Parliament, Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, in 2004.

Zahra Haddad-Adel was reported to have been killed recently when the US and Israel attacked Iran in a joint operation.

The couple reportedly has three children, though few details about his family are available publicly.

AGENCIES
