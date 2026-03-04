US pulls non-essential staff from consulates in Pakistan

Amid rising security concerns and regional tensions, the United States has announced the withdrawal of non-essential staff from its consulates in Karachi and Lahore, Pakistan, ensuring the safety of its personnel.

IMAGE: Police and Paramilitary vehicles stand outside the US Consulate General in Karachi, on March 2, 2026. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points The US State Department ordered the departure of non-emergency personnel and their families from the US consulates in Lahore and Karachi due to escalating safety risks.

This decision follows protests near US diplomatic facilities in Pakistan after reported US-Israeli joint air strikes.

The US Mission in Pakistan clarified that the embassy in Islamabad remains operational.

The travel advisory highlights ongoing threats of drone and missile attacks, as well as disruptions to commercial flights in the region.

Similar staff withdrawal instructions have been issued for US personnel in other Middle Eastern countries, including Jordan, Bahrain, and the UAE.

The United States announced on Wednesday the withdrawal of non-emergency staff from its consulates in the Pakistani cities of Karachi and Lahore due to security concerns.

The decision came just days after protestors tried to storm US consulates and the embassy after the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli joint air strikes.

"The Department of State ordered non-emergency US government employees and the family members of US government personnel from US Consulates Lahore and Karachi to leave Pakistan due to safety risks," the US Mission in Pakistan said in a statement.

It said there was no change to the status of its embassy in Islamabad.

The advisory noted that "an ongoing threat of drone and missile attacks from Iran and significant disruptions to commercial flights" amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

Although there is an additional consulate in Peshawar, the updated travel advisory did not mention it.

Regional Impact of US Staff Withdrawals

Following the onset of hostilities between Iran and the US-Israel since February 28, the State Department has issued similar instructions for its staff in multiple regional countries.

These include Jordan, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Oman and recently, Cyprus, as per statements posted on X.

At least 10 protestors were killed in Karachi on March 1 when they tried to break through the security perimeter around the US consulate. Similar protests were held in Lahore and Islamabad.