Iran in a 'state of collapse', Tehran wants us to open Hormuz: Trump

Trump claimed that the reason Iran wants Washington to open the strategic waterway is due to Tehran's internal leadership situation, which the US President said will be resolved soon.

IMAGE: Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, April 22, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Iran is in a "state of collapse" and has requested the United States to help "open" the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that the reason Iran wants Washington to open the strategic waterway is due to Tehran's internal leadership situation, which the US President said will be resolved soon.

Key Points The remarks come amid heightened geopolitical sensitivities surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint through which a significant portion of global oil shipments pass.

Earlier, Trump indicated that he is inclined to reject the most recent diplomatic overture from Tehran aimed at halting current hostilities.

The Iranian proposal reportedly suggests the restoration of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, while deferring critical concerns regarding its nuclear programme to future discussions.

"Iran has just informed us that they are in a 'State of Collapse.' They want us to 'Open the Hormuz Strait,' as soon as possible as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do)," the post read.

The remarks come amid heightened geopolitical sensitivities surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint through which a significant portion of global oil shipments pass.

Earlier, Trump indicated that he is inclined to reject the most recent diplomatic overture from Tehran aimed at halting current hostilities.

According to CNN, citing sources, the Iranian proposal reportedly suggests the restoration of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, while deferring critical concerns regarding its nuclear programme to future discussions.

The US President expressed his reservations during a high-level briefing with national security aides on Monday, noting that Trump is "not likely to accept the plan," which was formally delivered to Washington within the last few days.

Administrative officials have expressed concern that reopening the vital waterway without addressing Iranian nuclear enrichment or its "stockpile of near-bomb-grade uranium" would effectively eliminate a significant source of American diplomatic pressure, CNN reports, citing sources familiar with the situation.

However, maintaining the blockade poses its own risks, as the continued closure of the strait is expected to sustain the inflated energy prices that have led to a sharp rise in American fuel costs. Following the conclusion of the Monday meeting, the next phase of the administration's strategy remained uncertain.

Meanwhile, the White House has confirmed that a fresh proposal from Iran aimed at ending the ongoing conflict and reopening the strategically vital Strait is being discussed by the US President and his national security team.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the proposal has been taken up at the highest level.

"I can confirm the president has met with his national security team this morning - the meeting may be ongoing, maybe not... The proposal was being discussed... I wouldn't say they are considering it. I would just say that there was a discussion this morning that I don't want to get ahead of and you'll hear directly from the president, I am sure, on this topic very soon," she said, during a press briefing.