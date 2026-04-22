Iran fires at ship in Hormuz hours after ceasefire extension

Tensions escalate as Iranian forces attack a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz after Trump announced the ceasefire extension.

IMAGE: US forces patrol near the Iranian-flagged cargo ship M/V Touska after it was boarded and seized by US forces on April 20, 2026. Photograph: US Central Command/X/Reuters

Key Points Iranian paramilitary forces attacked a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

The attack caused heavy damage to the ship's bridge, but all crew members are safe.

The incident occurred hours after the US extended its ceasefire with Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for global oil supplies.

US sanctions against Iran's ports will remain in place.

A container ship came under fire from Iran's paramilitary forces in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

In an advisory, the UKMTO said the attack took place around 7:55 am (local time) in the strait and targeted a container ship.

Details of the Attack on Container Ship

According to UKMTO, the Iranian gunboat did not warn the ship before it started firing at it.

The attack caused “heavy damage” to the ship’s bridge, but no fires or environmental impact were reported. All crew members are safe, the advisory said.

US-Iran Ceasefire and Economic Blockade

The incident came hours after United States President Donald Trump extended the US-Iran ceasefire 'indefinitely' while awaiting a 'unified proposal' from Tehran.

However, Trump said that the economic blockade of Iran's ports will remain in place.

Iran has not yet responded to Trump's announcement on ceasefire extension.

US Seizes Iranian Ship

On Sunday, the US forcibly seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that tried to get around a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the ship was warned by a US Navy guided missile destroyer in the Gulf of Oman to stop, but it did not.

He said the Navy 'stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engine room' and that US Marines had custody of the vessel, named Touska, and were 'seeing what's on board!'

Significance of the Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for global oil supplies, and tensions there can have significant economic consequences worldwide.

The US has often used sanctions as a tool to pressure Iran over its nuclear programme and regional activities.