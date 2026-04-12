Iran denies US claim on mine-clearing ops in Strait of Hormuz

CENTCOM said that USS Frank E Peterson (DDG 121) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) transited the Strait of Hormuz and operated in the Arabian Gulf as part of a broader mission to ensure the strait is fully clear of sea mines previously laid by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

IMAGE: Boats are off the coast of Musandam governorate, overlooking the strait of Hormuz, in Musandam governance, in Oman, on April 8, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points US CENTCOM claims to have begun clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz to ensure free passage of commerce.

Iran denies the US claim, asserting that it controls vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian military vows a strong response to any foreign military ships passing through the strait.

US-Iran negotiations in Pakistan reached a stalemate, with no agreement reached.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical international trade corridor, and the US plans to deploy additional forces, including underwater drones, for clearance efforts.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said that two of its ships have begun setting conditions for clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a claim that was immediately denied by Iran, Al Jazeera reported.

CENTCOM said that USS Frank E Peterson (DDG 121) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) transited the Strait of Hormuz and operated in the Arabian Gulf as part of a broader mission to ensure the strait is fully clear of sea mines previously laid by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

"Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage, and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce," said Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, as quoted in the statement.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the Iranian military's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters swiftly denied the US statement, as reported by Al Jazeera.

"The claim by the CENTCOM commander regarding the approach and entry of American vessels into the Strait of Hormuz is strongly denied," Al Jazeera quoted the spokesperson as saying.

"The initiative for the passage and movement of any vessel is in the hands of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The IRGC, in turn, vowed 'a strong response' to any military ships passing through the strait, as per Al Jazeera.

The passage through the strait remains a bone of contention between the two countries, as Iran has effectively restricted movement through the Strait of Hormuz, with only a few ships passing daily.

"The Strait of Hormuz is an international sea passage and an essential trade corridor that supports regional and global economic prosperity. Additional US forces, including underwater drones, will join the clearance effort in the coming days," the CENTCOM statement added.

Stalled US-Iran Negotiations

The statements came as US-Iran talks were underway; however, the negotiations did not yield results.

After hours of negotiations in Pakistan, the talks reached a stalemate on Sunday, with US Vice President J D Vance saying that no agreement had been reached with Iran.

He said that while the US delegation would return home, the development was 'bad news for Iran' more than for the United States.

Addressing reporters in Islamabad, Vance said that several substantive discussions were held during the 21-hour negotiations; however, no conclusions were reached.

"We've had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians--that is the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. That is bad news for Iran, much more than it is bad news for the United States of America," he said.