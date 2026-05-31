Iran asserts control on Hormuz transit as US intensifies blockade

Amid ongoing diplomatic negotiations, tensions escalate as Iran and the United States clash over control of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route.

IMAGE: Vessels anchored at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on May 30, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points Iran asserts full authority over the Strait of Hormuz, requiring clearance for all vessels from the IRGC Navy.

The United States maintains its naval blockade of Iranian-linked maritime traffic despite ceasefire discussions.

US forces disabled a Gambia-flagged vessel for allegedly violating the US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Negotiations are underway to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to unrestricted commercial navigation.

Regional stakeholders express concern over tensions and potential disruptions to global oil supplies.

The confrontation over the strategic Strait of Hormuz intensified on Saturday, with Iran asserting its authority over the crucial shipping lane and the United States insisting that its naval blockade remains in force, even as both sides weigh a possible agreement to extend a fragile ceasefire and restore normal maritime traffic.

Iran's Stance on Strait of Hormuz Control

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the Strait of Hormuz was being managed under the 'full authority' of the country's armed forces and warned that all commercial and naval vessels must adhere to designated transit routes and obtain clearance from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy.

The warning came amid heightened tensions over the waterway, through which around one-fifth of global oil supplies normally pass.

Tehran said any violation of its regulations could endanger the security of maritime traffic and cautioned foreign naval forces against interfering in shipping management.

US Response and Maritime Blockade

The United States, however, maintained that its blockade of Iranian-linked maritime traffic remained operational.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the American naval blockade was 'very much still in place' despite ongoing discussions on a possible extension of the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

According to Hegseth, the blockade was imposed after Iran restricted traffic through the strait during the early stages of the conflict. He said the operation had already turned back more than 100 commercial vessels and disabled several others.

Escalating Enforcement Measures

In a fresh sign of escalating enforcement measures, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces had disabled a Gambia-flagged merchant vessel, M/V Lian Star, after it allegedly ignored repeated warnings while heading towards an Iranian port.

CENTCOM said the vessel received more than 20 warnings and was informed it was violating the US blockade. After the crew allegedly failed to comply, a US aircraft fired a Hellfire missile into the ship's engine room, rendering it inoperable.

The incident marked the latest step in Washington, DC's maritime containment campaign aimed at restricting Iran's commercial access and export capabilities.

Diplomatic Negotiations and Proposed Agreement

The standoff over the strait has become a central issue in diplomatic negotiations between the two sides.

A proposed memorandum of understanding under discussion reportedly seeks to extend the current ceasefire by 60 days and reopen the waterway to unrestricted commercial navigation.

Under the tentative framework, Iran would be expected to ensure toll-free passage through the strait and clear any remaining maritime mines within 30 days. In return, the US would gradually dismantle its blockade. Neither side has formally approved the arrangement.

US President Donald Trump reviewed the proposal during a high-level Situation Room meeting on Friday but no decision was announced afterward.

Trump has publicly insisted that any agreement must guarantee that Iran never acquires nuclear weapons and that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to unrestricted shipping without transit charges.

Iran, however, has rejected what it described as unilateral conditions. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran had long rejected the language of 'must' and stressed that no final agreement had yet been reached.

Iranian media also reported that Tehran was seeking the release of $12 billion as part of any broader understanding, while disputing several claims made by Trump regarding shipping arrangements and Iran's nuclear programme.

Regional and International Concerns

The tensions have triggered growing concern among regional and international stakeholders.

Qatar reiterated its opposition to any permanent toll system in the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking in Singapore, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said transit fees would ultimately burden consumers, though he indicated that temporary charges linked to specific operations such as mine-clearing could be open to discussion.

Meanwhile, Oman's Maritime Security Centre reported the discovery of a suspected naval mine in Omani waters west of the Inshore Traffic Zone and urged mariners to exercise extreme caution and immediately report suspicious objects.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations also warned of increased naval activity in the region, advising ships to expect greater military presence, enhanced security measures and possible congestion near anchorage areas.

Amid the continuing maritime crisis, military tensions have also remained elevated elsewhere in the region, particularly along the Israel-Lebanon border, raising concerns that the broader conflict could further complicate efforts to stabilise one of the world's most important energy corridors.