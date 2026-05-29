India launches emergency mission to pull 13 ships out of Hormuz

A ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways official confirmed that a specialised tactical plan is being deployed to extract the domestic fleet currently trapped within the heavily contested maritime choke point.

IMAGE: Ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

India on Friday launched a highly coordinated, priority operation to safely guide 13 Indian-flagged commercial vessels out of the volatile Strait of Hormuz, the ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways announced on Friday.

Key Points The ministry of external affairs issued an urgent directive strongly advising all Indian nationals to completely avoid travelling to Iran

The Directorate General of Shipping's emergency control room has turned into a round-the-clock crisis hub, fielding over 10,800 frantic phone calls and 24,000 emails.

The government has safely brought home 3,422 Indian seafarers from various locations across the Gulf, including 47 individuals rescued within the last 96 hours.

The emergency maritime extraction is part of a massive, multi-ministry effort to safeguard Indian citizens and economic assets as geopolitical conflict worsens across West Asia and the Gulf region.

Simultaneously, the ministry of external affairs issued an urgent directive strongly advising all Indian nationals to completely avoid travelling to Iran, while urging those already inside the country to evacuate immediately.

Opesh Kumar Sharma, director of the ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways, confirmed that a specialised tactical plan is being deployed to extract the domestic fleet currently trapped within the heavily contested maritime choke point.

"A coordinated priority is prepared through which we try to get our ships out. Currently, there are about 13 Indian-flagged vessels there: one LPG tanker, five crude oil tankers, one chemical or product tanker, three container ships, two bulk carriers, and one dredger. Our priority is to get our ships out that are currently inside," he said.

In a positive development, Sharma noted that the Nissos Keros, a massive Marshall Island-flagged crude oil tanker carrying 2,70,000 metric tons of crude oil, successfully navigated through the Strait of Hormuz on the night of May 25-26.

Handled by a foreign crew, the vessel is on track to dock safely at the Visakhapatnam port on June 3, 2026. Officials confirmed that all Indian seafarers across both domestic and foreign-flagged ships in the region are currently safe, with zero casualties or hostile incidents reported.

"The ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways continues to coordinate with the ministry of external affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations. As part of vessel movement, a merchant vessel, Nissos Keros, a Marshall Island-flagged crude oil tanker, safely transited the Strait of Hormuz on the night of the 25th and 26th. It is bound to arrive at Visakhapatnam on June 3, 2026. This merchant vessel is carrying approximately 2,70,000 metric tons of crude oil. It has all foreign crew members. All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving Indian seafarers, either on Indian-flagged or foreign-flagged merchant vessels, has been reported," he said.

The Directorate General of Shipping's emergency control room has turned into a round-the-clock crisis hub, fielding over 10,800 frantic phone calls and 24,000 emails from seafarers and their families since its activation.

The government has safely brought home 3,422 Indian seafarers from various locations across the Gulf, including 47 individuals rescued within the last 96 hours.

"The control room established at the Directorate General of Shipping has handled more than 10,800 calls and more than 24,098 emails since activation. In the past 96 hours, a total of 500 calls and 1,332 emails have been received from seafarers, their families, and maritime stakeholders. The Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping, has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,422 Indian seafarers so far, including 47 in the last 96 hours from various locations across the Gulf region. Port operations across India remain normal, and no congestion has been reported," said Sharma.

Additional secretary (Gulf) Aseem R Mahajan outlined the aggressive evacuation metrics currently being achieved across land, air, and sea corridors.

"Advisories are being issued, including information related to local government guidelines, the flight and travel situation, consular services, and the various welfare measures being undertaken for the community. Our missions are actively engaged with the resident Indian community, regularly interacting with Indian community associations, organisations, professional groups, and Indian companies to address their concerns. Welfare of the Indian seafarers in the region is of high priority for us. Our missions are extending all assistance to them, including coordination with local authorities and agencies, extending consular assistance, and assisting with requests to return to India," he said.

Despite the regional chaos, airspace across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait remains open, with carriers like Air India, Air India Express, and IndiGo operating heavily to repatriate citizens. Iraqi airspace is running limited flights, while Qatari and Iranian airspaces remain "partially open."

"An update on the status of flights: the overall flight situation continues to improve with additional flights operating from the region to various destinations in India. UAE airspace is open; Indian and UAE carriers are operating flights from the UAE to various destinations in India. Flights are operating from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to different destinations in India. Qatar's airspace is partially open. Air India, Air India Express, Indigo, and Qatar Airways are operating flights from Qatar to various destinations in India. Kuwait airspace is open. Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways are operating flights to various destinations in India. Indian carriers are also expected to resume operations from Kuwait to India soon. Bahrain airspace is open. Air India Express, Indigo, and Gulf Air are operating flights from Bahrain to various destinations in India. Iraq's airspace is open with limited flight operations to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India. Iran's airspace is partially open," said Mahajan.

He advised Indians against travelling to Iran and confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Tehran has successfully facilitated the exit of 2,557 Indian nationals out of Iran via adjacent land border routes.

"We have advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Iran and urged all those already there to leave with our embassy's support. So far, our embassy in Tehran has facilitated the movement of 2,557 Indian nationals out of Iran through land border routes. Israel's airspace is open, and limited flight operations have resumed to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India," he said.

Mahajan said that India's efforts are focused on ensuring the safety and welfare of the Indian community in the region.

"The Ministry of External Affairs continues to closely monitor the developments in the Gulf and West Asia region. Our efforts are focused on ensuring the safety and welfare of the Indian community in the region. We are in constant touch with the state governments and union territories to share information and to coordinate our efforts. Our embassies and consulates in the region are operating round-the-clock helplines to provide timely assistance to Indian nationals. They are proactively assisting our citizens and are also in close touch with the local governments," he said.

The escalating maritime lockdown in the Gulf directly threatens India's primary oil supply lines. Addressing the economic anxiety, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised during his weekly briefing that New Delhi is aggressively shielding its macroeconomic interests.

"On the shipment question, energy security is very important for us, and we are trying to diversify our sources from across the world," Jaiswal stated. "We welcome support from various markets."