India Is Not Alone: How Hormuz Crisis Affected Lifestyles Worldwide

Discover how the Strait of Hormuz crisis is triggering a global lifestyle correction, impacting spending habits and energy consumption from India to the United States.

IMAGE: The oil crisis triggered by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz prompts the world to take emergency measures. Photograph: Norlys Perez/Reuters

Key Points The Strait of Hormuz crisis is causing a global energy shock, impacting consumer behaviour and lifestyles across continents.

Europe, the US are reviving energy-saving campaigns, encouraging reduced electricity consumption.

Rising fuel costs are prompting lifestyle changes in countries like France, Germany, the UK and the US, including reduced spending and travel.

Pakistan has extended austerity measures due to the Hormuz crisis, reducing fuel allowances and grounding government vehicles.

The Strait of Hormuz crisis is no longer just a geopolitical conflict discussed by diplomats and oil traders.

Now, it has entered almost every home globally.

From Indian weddings cutting gold purchases to Europeans reducing heating usage, from Japanese energy-saving campaigns to Americans driving less, the global energy shock is slowly reshaping lifestyles, spending habits, and consumer behaviour across continents.

The crisis has forced governments to ask citizens to sacrifice comforts once considered normal.

Here are some countries where the government has introduced austerity measures.

India

India perhaps made the world's most dramatic public appeal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to:

Avoid buying gold for a year

Reduce petrol consumption

Avoid unnecessary foreign travel for one year

Prioritise work from home

Use public transport

Reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers

Adopt swadeshi

The appeal reflected deep concerns about India's foreign exchange reserves as oil import bills surged due to the Hormuz disruption.

India then sharply increased gold import duties from 6% to 15% to discourage purchases and conserve dollars.

USA

In the United States, expensive gasoline quickly changed consumer behaviour.

Americans are now taking the following measures to avoid a financial crisis:

Reduced road trips

Shifted to hybrid vehicles

Postponed SUV purchases

Some companies in the US are opting for partial remote work arrangements to help employees save fuel.

Airlines also reported weaker leisure travel demand due to higher ticket prices.

IMAGE: A delivery man carries LPG cylinders on his bicycle in New Delhi May 2, 2026. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Europe

Germany, already scarred by a previous energy crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, quickly adopted conservation measures again.

A German newspaper report stated, 'Citizens are once again being asked to think carefully about energy use.'

Families are now taking measures to overcome the crisis by delaying vacation plans and reducing discretionary spending.

The ongoing crisis is prompting more Germans to consider purchasing an electric vehicle, a new study by mobile.de observed.

According to the study, some 45 per cent of Germans said the current geopolitical situation would influence their choice of vehicle type if they had to buy a car now.

In France, rising fuel and transport costs began affecting lifestyle spending.

Luxury tourism in France is experiencing a slowdown, with high-end brands like Hermès seeing reduced sales and fewer visitors from the Middle East.

This decline is linked directly linked to geopolitical tensions, specifically the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

The United Kingdom is poised to shed 163,000 jobs this year as the Iran war drives up energy costs and weakens the British economy.

The scale of the predicted job losses highlights the economic threat posed by the Iran war.

A report in The Telegraph newspaper stated, 'Unemployment in Great Britain is expected to rise above two million for the first time in more than a decade as the economy battles to stave off recession.'

IMAGE: People on their motorbikes wait for their turn to get fuel at a petrol station in Karachi, April 30, 2026. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka introduced fuel rationing and temporarily turned to a four day a week work.

The government also announced shutting down schools, colleges and other government institutions on Wednesdays.

Pakistan

Pakistan extended its nationwide austerity measures till June 13, 2006.

Pakistan announced a 50 per cent reduction in fuel allowances for official vehicles.

Around 60 per cent of government vehicles were grounded to reduce fuel consumption.

A near-total ban was imposed on foreign official visits, except those considered strategically necessary.

Pakistan remains highly vulnerable because it depends heavily on oil imports routed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite austerity measures, fuel prices in Pakistan increased sharply, making petroleum among the most expensive in the region.

At present petrol and diesel cost a whopping Rs 415 per litre.

China and Vietnam

China responded to the Strait of Hormuz crisis through State-guided restraint.

Efficient energy use

Reduced waste

Support for domestic production

To keep domestic prices under control, the authorities in China have reportedly ordered its oil refineries to stop exporting fuel for the time being.

In Vietnam, the government called on its citizens to use bicycles, carpool, public transport and restrict personal vehicle use when unnecessary.

The Vietnamese government is also encouraging citizens to stay at home more to conserve fuel.

Egypt

The Egyptian government told shops, restaurants and cafes to close early as part of temporary measures to combat soaring energy prices caused by the US-Israel-Iran war.

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly last month said its petrol bill alone had more than doubled from January to $2.5 billion in March resulting in an economic crisis.

In April, the Egyptian government introduced a compulsory one day in a week work from home for all employees.

Though countries responded differently, the pattern was remarkably similar everywhere.

People are now changing their lifestyles by:

Driving less

Postponing luxury spending

Traveling less

Conserving electricity

Buying fewer imported goods

Becoming more cautious with money

The Strait of Hormuz crisis has become more than an oil disruption. It has become a global lifestyle correction.