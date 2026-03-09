Model Accuses IPL Cricketer Amit Mishra of Dowry Harassment and Assault

IPL cricketer Amit Mishra is facing serious allegations of dowry harassment and assault from his wife, a model who has filed a complaint in a Kanpur court, escalating their ongoing legal battle.

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Model Garima Tiwari files a dowry harassment case against her husband, IPL cricketer Amit Mishra, and his family in a Kanpur court.

Tiwari alleges physical and mental harassment, including demands for a Honda City car and Rs 10 lakh as dowry after their marriage.

The complaint includes accusations of assault, verbal abuse, and financial exploitation, leading to Tiwari's depression and career disruption.

Tiwari claims she attempted suicide due to the alleged harassment and that police inaction prompted her to seek legal recourse through the court.

This is the third legal case filed by Tiwari against Mishra, following a domestic violence case and a maintenance petition.

A 35-year-old model has filed a fresh complaint in a Kanpur court against her IPL cricketer husband, Amit Mishra, accusing him and his family members of dowry harassment, assault and abetment to suicide, officials said on Monday.

The complaint was filed before the court of an Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division) by Garima Tiwari, who alleged that she faced continuous physical and mental harassment from her husband and his family after their marriage.

Apart from Mishra, the complaint named his mother Beena Mishra, father Shashikant Mishra, brother Amar Mishra, sister-in-law Ritu Mishra and sister Swati Mishra as co-accused.

Speaking to reporters, Tiwari said she and Mishra, now a Reserve Bank of India officer, became acquainted through Instagram in 2019 and remained in a relationship for nearly three years before getting married on April 26, 2021, at Kanpur Club.

Dowry Allegations and Harassment

Soon after the wedding, she alleged, her husband and in-laws began pressuring her family to provide a Honda City car and Rs 10 lakh as dowry.

Her family managed to arrange Rs 2.5 lakh at the time of her departure after the wedding, but the alleged demands for more money continued, she claimed.

Tiwari alleged that Mishra frequently assaulted her when drunk, verbally abused her and sometimes kept her without food for days.

She also claimed that the cricketer took away the money she earned through modelling assignments and repeatedly threatened her with divorce.

The alleged harassment pushed her into depression and forced her to quit her modelling career, she said.

Tiwari also claimed that she once attempted suicide by consuming phenyl and had to be hospitalised.

She alleged that despite approaching the police several times, including the office of the commissioner of police, an FIR was not registered, allegedly due to Mishra's influence, following which she moved the court.

Her counsel, Karim Ahmad Siddiqui, said the complaint was filed after repeated representations to the police failed to yield any action.

Previous Legal Action

This is the third legal case filed by Tiwari against Mishra.

She filed a domestic violence case against him on April 21, 2025, followed by a maintenance petition on April 23, 2025, seeking a monthly allowance of Rs 50,000 and compensation of Rs 1 crore.

The court is expected to take up the matter for a preliminary hearing soon, officials said.