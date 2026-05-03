HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Odisha Police Bust IPL Betting Racket, Five Apprehended

Odisha Police Bust IPL Betting Racket, Five Apprehended

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 03, 2026 22:33 IST

x

Odisha Police have successfully busted an IPL betting racket in Rajgangpur, leading to the arrest of five individuals and the seizure of significant cash and frozen funds.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Odisha Police dismantle an IPL betting racket operating in Rajgangpur, Sundargarh.
  • Five individuals were apprehended for running the illegal betting network.
  • Police seized Rs 6 lakh in cash and froze Rs 17.61 lakh in a bank account.
  • Five mobile phones used in the betting operation were also seized.

Odisha Police on Sunday busted an IPL betting racket operating in the Rajgangpur area of Sundargarh district and apprehended five people, an officer said.

IPL Betting Racket Uncovered

Acting on credible inputs, a police team conducted a raid in Rajgangpur area and busted the betting racket.

 

During the raid, the police apprehended five individuals engaged in running the betting network and collecting money from various persons, the officer said.

Cash and Assets Seized

The police seized Rs 6 lakh in cash and froze funds amounting to Rs 17.61 lakh deposited in a bank account.

Five mobile phones used in the operation were also seized from the accused persons, he said.

Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at Rajgangpur police station, and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

IPL Betting Racket Busted In Kanpur; Five Arrested
IPL Betting Racket Busted In Kanpur; Five Arrested
Goa Police Crack Down on IPL Betting Ring, Arrest Four
Goa Police Crack Down on IPL Betting Ring, Arrest Four
Online IPL Betting Ring Uncovered in Goa, Six Arrested
Online IPL Betting Ring Uncovered in Goa, Six Arrested
Goa Police Bust IPL Betting Racket, Arrest 10
Goa Police Bust IPL Betting Racket, Arrest 10
IPL Betting Racket Busted; 12 Arrested In Andhra Pradesh
IPL Betting Racket Busted; 12 Arrested In Andhra Pradesh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Welcome To Vadodara's 8 Top Street Foods

webstory image 2

Do You Know Who These Indian Airports Are Named After?

webstory image 3

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

VIDEOS

Man Climbs Washington Bridge Demanding End to Iran War0:32

Man Climbs Washington Bridge Demanding End to Iran War

Miss India Sadhvi Sail Receives Hero's Welcome in Goa3:44

Miss India Sadhvi Sail Receives Hero's Welcome in Goa

Extreme Devotion: Pilgrims Cover 1,700 Km by Prostration for Amarnath Yatra2:53

Extreme Devotion: Pilgrims Cover 1,700 Km by Prostration...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO