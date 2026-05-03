Odisha Police Bust IPL Betting Racket, Five Apprehended

Odisha Police have successfully busted an IPL betting racket in Rajgangpur, leading to the arrest of five individuals and the seizure of significant cash and frozen funds.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Odisha Police dismantle an IPL betting racket operating in Rajgangpur, Sundargarh.

Five individuals were apprehended for running the illegal betting network.

Police seized Rs 6 lakh in cash and froze Rs 17.61 lakh in a bank account.

Five mobile phones used in the betting operation were also seized.

Odisha Police on Sunday busted an IPL betting racket operating in the Rajgangpur area of Sundargarh district and apprehended five people, an officer said.

IPL Betting Racket Uncovered

Acting on credible inputs, a police team conducted a raid in Rajgangpur area and busted the betting racket.

During the raid, the police apprehended five individuals engaged in running the betting network and collecting money from various persons, the officer said.

Cash and Assets Seized

The police seized Rs 6 lakh in cash and froze funds amounting to Rs 17.61 lakh deposited in a bank account.

Five mobile phones used in the operation were also seized from the accused persons, he said.

Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at Rajgangpur police station, and further investigation is underway, the officer said.