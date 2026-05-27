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IPL Betting Racket Busted In Indore; Eight Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 18:00 IST

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Indore police dismantled an IPL betting racket, arresting eight individuals and uncovering a sophisticated online operation with potential links to Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mariakray/Pixabay.com

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mariakray/Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • Indore police busted an IPL betting racket, arresting eight individuals.
  • The arrested individuals include an IT professional and a bank official.
  • Police seized mobile phones, laptops, and records of betting transactions worth over Rs 2 crore.
  • The betting operation was conducted online through a website with user IDs and passwords.
  • Initial investigations suggest a Dubai connection to the IPL betting gang.

City police on Wednesday busted a gang which allegedly accepted online bets on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, and arrested eight people including an IT professional and a bank official.

Details Of The Arrested Individuals

Kunal Das (28), Rajendra Das (23), Ramaswami (31), Chinmay Kumar Sahu (24), Anand Pradhan (22), Avinash Thakur (29), Shashank Negi (29) and Vikash Biswal (21) were arrested from a house in Babji Nagar area, said an official.

 

Four of the accused hail from Odisha while the others are from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Tripathi.

"All the accused are highly educated. These include IT professionals, bank officials, railway employees and gig workers," the DCP said.

Seized Assets And Dubai Connection

As many as 23 mobile phones, three laptops, an LED TV and four registers containing entries of betting transactions worth over Rs 2 crore were seized from the accused.

The accused told police that they operated through a website and customers were provided IDs and passwords for placing bets. Money was collected online in different bank accounts.

"Initial investigations have revealed a Dubai connection of this gang. The accused's bank accounts and online transactions are being investigated," said Tripathi.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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