'Intense heavy rain' likely in Mumbai on weekend

'Intense heavy rain' likely in Mumbai on weekend

August 02, 2019 16:30 IST

After two days of moderate showers, the met department on Friday forecast "intense heavy rainfall" in Mumbai on late Saturday and Sunday.

K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai, tweeted, "With the development of low pressure area over Bay, this Saturday night and Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to get intense heavy rainfalls."

 

"Warnings are issued (for areas) including West coast," he said.

The IMD's Santacruz weather station in suburbs recorded 43.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ended 8.30 am on Friday, according to its website.

During the same period, the department's weather station at Colaba in South Mumbai recorded 21.2 mm rainfall.

