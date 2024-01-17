News
Rediff.com  » News » Security officer killed in ambush by militants in Manipur

Security officer killed in ambush by militants in Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: January 17, 2024 14:04 IST
One state police personnel was killed when suspected Kuki militants attacked a security forces vehicle in the border town of Moreh in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Wednesday, police said.

IMAGE: Army and Assam Rifles personnel stand guard in the Torbung area of Churachandpur, on May 6, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The deceased was identified as Wangkhem Somorjit an IRB personnel attached to state police commando in Moreh. Somorjit hails from Malom in Imphal West district, they said.

The security forces also exchanged fire with suspected Kuki militants in three different locations in Moreh town on Wednesday morning, police said.

The militants hurled bombs and fired at a post of security forces near SBI Moreh, police said, adding that the security forces retaliated the fire.

 

The militants had also fired RPG shells at the temporary commando post damaging several vehicles parked in the vicinity.

The suspected Kuki militants fired at the security forces post, 48 hours after two suspects in the killing of a police officer were arrested by state forces in the border town, police said.

Earlier, following inputs of "likelihood of breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and property within the revenue jurisdiction of Tengnoupal" the Manipur government imposed a total curfew from 12 am on January 16.

The order by District Magistrate Tengnoupal stated that the curfew shall, however, not apply to "agencies of the government employed in the enforcement of law and order and maintenance of essential services".

Police had arrested Phillip Khongsai and Hemokholal Mate, the two main suspects in the killing of SDPO Ch Anand in October last year. The two had fired at the vehicles of the security personnel following which police chased and overpowered them.

The two were later produced before the Judicial Magistrate Moreh and have been remanded to nine days police custody, police said.

Moreh-based civil bodies including Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal had vehemently condemned the arrest and demanded unconditional release of the two within 24 hours. KIT had also warned of serious repercussions if the two are not released.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
