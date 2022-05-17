News
Rediff.com  » News » INS Surat, INS Udaygiri Ready To Protect India

INS Surat, INS Udaygiri Ready To Protect India

By Rediff News Bureau
May 17, 2022 16:22 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the Indian Navy's new destroyer warship INS Surat and the Indian Navy's new frigate INS Udaygiri, in Mumbai, May 17, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Raksha Mantri launcing the INS Surat and INS Udaygiri

IMAGE: The INS Surat.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The INS Udaygiri, a Project 17A frigate, was built at the Mazgaon Docks Limited in Mumbai.
Photograph: PTI Photo/Kunal Patil

 

IMAGE: The INS Udaygiri.
Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches the INS Udaygiri.
Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: The Raksha Mantri with the INS Surat.
Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: The Raksha Mantri, flanked by Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar, left, and Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, right, acknowledges the cheers as the INS Surat and INS Udaygiri enter the service of the nation.
Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: Spectators at the Mazagaon Docks watch the ship being launched.
Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
