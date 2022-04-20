News
Rediff.com  » News » Meet The INS Vagsheer

Meet The INS Vagsheer

By Rediff News Bureau
Last updated on: April 20, 2022 19:11 IST
The sixth Scorpene class submarine, the INS Vagsheer, constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited for the Indian Navy, was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

The INS Vagsheer will undergo rigorous trials and tests, both in harbour and at sea before it is commissioned into the Indian Navy.

The submarines are being constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in Mumbai in collaboration with France's Naval Group.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar launched the INS Vagsheer.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the launch.

 

All Photographs: Sahil Salvi

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
