Meet The INS Vagsheer

The sixth Scorpene class submarine, the INS Vagsheer, constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited for the Indian Navy, was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

The INS Vagsheer will undergo rigorous trials and tests, both in harbour and at sea before it is commissioned into the Indian Navy.

The submarines are being constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in Mumbai in collaboration with France's Naval Group.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar launched the INS Vagsheer.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the launch.

All Photographs: Sahil Salvi

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com