News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » More firepower to Navy as 2 'made-in-India' warships launched

More firepower to Navy as 2 'made-in-India' warships launched

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 17, 2022 14:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched two indigenously built warships 'Surat' and 'Udaygiri' at the Mazagon Docks in Mumbai.

This is the first time that the two indigenously built warships have been launched concurrently, the Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd said.

The MDL is a premier ship and submarine building defence public sector undertaking.

 

'Surat' is the fourth ship of Project 15B Destroyers, which heralds a significant makeover of the P15A (Kolkata Class) destroyers, and is named after the commercial capital of Gujarat and also the second largest commercial hub of western India after Mumbai, the Navy said.

The Project 15B class of ships are the Navy's next generation stealth guided missile destroyers being built at the MDL.

'Udaygiri', named after a mountain range in Andhra Pradesh, is the third ship of Project 17A Frigates. It is a follow on of the P17 Frigates (Shivalik Class) with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems, the Navy said.

The new warship is the reincarnation of the erstwhile 'Udaygiri', the Leander Class ASW Frigate, which saw numerous challenging operations in its illustrious service to the country, spanning over three decades from February 1976 to August 2007, it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Meet India's Most Deadly Destroyer
Meet India's Most Deadly Destroyer
'Indian Navy will protect India's interests'
'Indian Navy will protect India's interests'
INS Kochi, India's deadliest warship commissioned
INS Kochi, India's deadliest warship commissioned
How To Destroy A Russian Tank
How To Destroy A Russian Tank
Mid, small-caps may outperform in 2022
Mid, small-caps may outperform in 2022
KKR eye big win, LSG look to seal play-off berth
KKR eye big win, LSG look to seal play-off berth
Weakening Rupee? How To Neutralise Impact
Weakening Rupee? How To Neutralise Impact
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Indian Navy And Chinese Threat

Indian Navy And Chinese Threat

Navy is vital for India's future security

Navy is vital for India's future security

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances