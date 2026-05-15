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Home  » News » Three Inmates Escape Remand Home In Jharkhand: Details

Three Inmates Escape Remand Home In Jharkhand: Details

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 13:50 IST

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Three juveniles escaped from a remand home in Gumla, Jharkhand, prompting a police search operation and raising concerns about the facility's security.

Key Points

  • Three juveniles escaped from a remand home in Gumla district, Jharkhand.
  • The inmates were lodged in connection with different cases, including offences under the POCSO Act.
  • The juveniles used bedsheets to scale the boundary wall and escape under the cover of darkness.
  • Police have launched a search operation to locate the escaped juveniles.

Three inmates escaped from a remand home in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Friday, a police officer said.

The juveniles, lodged in the remand home located within Gumla police station limits in connection with different cases, including under the POCSO Act, escaped in the early hours of the day, he said.

 

Details of the Remand Home Escape

"The trio escaped taking advantage of the darkness. They used bedsheets to scale the boundary wall and flee," sub-inspector Kundan Chaudhary of Gumla police station said.

He said two of the escapees were 17-year-old boys from Lohardaga district who had been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while the third was a 14-year-old boy from Gumla district.

Search Operation Launched

Police have launched a search operation to trace the juveniles, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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