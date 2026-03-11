Minor Girls and Woman Flee MP Remand Home After Assault

Two minor girls and a woman inmate escaped from a Madhya Pradesh remand home after assaulting the warden, prompting a police search.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Two minor girls and a woman inmate have escaped from a remand home in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district after assaulting the warden and snatching the keys, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at the Shakti Sadan reform home, run by the Women and Child Development Department, in the Barokhar area, they said.

The warden, Ramsnehi Solanki, was sleeping in her room when the three inmates attacked her, snatched the keys, unlocked the gate and fled, Station Road police station in-charge Sanjay Varaiya said.

Talking to reporters, Solanki claimed she was sleeping in her room after locking the main gate of the reform home at around 11 pm when the three inmates fled. The warden subsequently informed the police and other authorities.

The woman who escaped was a resident of Sirodha village in the Semai Panchayat of Kailaras and was brought to the reform home on February 23. The other two minors, hailing from Porsa and Sabalgarh in the district, were brought there on March 9, Solanki said.

After being alerted, police reached the facility. A case was registered and a search was on for the three inmates, the police official said.