HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Minor Girls and Woman Flee MP Remand Home After Assault

Minor Girls and Woman Flee MP Remand Home After Assault

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 11, 2026 12:46 IST

x

Two minor girls and a woman inmate escaped from a Madhya Pradesh remand home after assaulting the warden, prompting a police search.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two minor girls and a woman escaped from Shakti Sadan remand home in Morena, Madhya Pradesh.
  • The inmates assaulted the warden, Ramsnehi Solanki, and stole the keys to facilitate their escape.
  • Police have launched a search operation to locate and apprehend the three escapees.
  • The woman inmate was brought to the reform home on February 23, while the two minors arrived on March 9.

Two minor girls and a woman inmate have escaped from a remand home in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district after assaulting the warden and snatching the keys, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at the Shakti Sadan reform home, run by the Women and Child Development Department, in the Barokhar area, they said.

 

The warden, Ramsnehi Solanki, was sleeping in her room when the three inmates attacked her, snatched the keys, unlocked the gate and fled, Station Road police station in-charge Sanjay Varaiya said.

Talking to reporters, Solanki claimed she was sleeping in her room after locking the main gate of the reform home at around 11 pm when the three inmates fled. The warden subsequently informed the police and other authorities.

The woman who escaped was a resident of Sirodha village in the Semai Panchayat of Kailaras and was brought to the reform home on February 23. The other two minors, hailing from Porsa and Sabalgarh in the district, were brought there on March 9, Solanki said.

After being alerted, police reached the facility. A case was registered and a search was on for the three inmates, the police official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Girls missing from children's home are safe: MP CM
Girls missing from children's home are safe: MP CM
Minor girls recount horrific tales of abuse at Indore 'orphanage'
Minor girls recount horrific tales of abuse at Indore 'orphanage'
'Cars used to come at Deoria shelter home, but wasn't aware of purpose'
'Cars used to come at Deoria shelter home, but wasn't aware of purpose'
After Bihar, another shelter home horror unearthed in UP's Deoria
After Bihar, another shelter home horror unearthed in UP's Deoria
26 girls go missing from Bhopal children's home; may have returned home, say cops
26 girls go missing from Bhopal children's home; may have returned home, say cops

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit1:44

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit

All Eyes on Palak Muchhal at the Power Creator Awards 20261:12

All Eyes on Palak Muchhal at the Power Creator Awards 2026

Hardik Pandya Lands in Mumbai With GF Mahieka After T20 WC Triumph1:04

Hardik Pandya Lands in Mumbai With GF Mahieka After T20...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO