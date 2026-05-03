NCB Officers Suspended After Custody Death Of BSF Constable

Following the custodial death of a BSF constable arrested in a narcotics case, two Narcotics Control Bureau officers have been suspended, prompting investigations and scrutiny from human rights authorities.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Two NCB officers suspended after BSF constable Jaswinder Singh died in custody due to cardiac arrest.

Singh was arrested in Jammu in connection with a narcotics case and was being transported to Amritsar.

Investigation revealed Singh was allegedly in contact with Pakistani operatives via virtual numbers.

The National Human Rights Commission is involved and has requested a report on the custodial death.

A magisterial inquest and inquiry are underway, and state police will proceed based on findings.

An investigation officer and an assistant director working under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been suspended following the death of a BSF constable in custody on the night of March 19-20, sources said on Sunday.

According to sources, the "unfortunate incident" involved BSF Constable Jaswinder Singh, who died of cardiac arrest after experiencing two cardiac episodes while receiving treatment at Pulse Hospital, where he was admitted.

Singh was arrested in Jammu by the NCB and was being transported to Amritsar, Punjab, in connection with an investigation linked to a case registered in Amritsar. A Special NDPS Judge in Jammu had remanded him to custody, highlighting his connection to Punjab in the remand application.

NCB Investigation and Alleged Pakistan Links

The NCB's investigation indicated that Singh was allegedly in contact with two virtual numbers associated with operatives from Pakistan, sources said, adding that a relative of Singh, also a BSF constable, has been arrested in two NCB cases and four cases with the Punjab Police concerning narcotics.

While being transported from Jammu, Singh began to experience severe chest pain. After taking some water, his condition temporarily improved. The NCB team arrived in Amritsar on March 19 at around 9.30 pm. At approximately 9.45 pm, however, Singh again experienced chest pain and was admitted to Pulse Hospital at about 10 pm. Despite medical efforts, he suffered two cardiac arrests and ultimately passed away at 4 am on March 20 due to cardiac arrest, sources noted.

NHRC Involvement and Ongoing Inquiries

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines regarding custodial deaths are being followed. A post-mortem examination was conducted by a team of three doctors, and a magisterial inquest, along with an inquiry, is currently underway.

State police will advance with legal proceedings against those responsible based on the post-mortem report, the inquest findings, and the outcome of the magisterial inquiry, sources informed.

This matter has been reported to the NHRC, which has requested a report and intends to take action based on the findings. The Jammu Police have registered a zero FIR in the case.

Family Seeks Justice

According to sources, the family has shared the incident on social media, demanding action against the NCB officials involved.

The case is also being tried in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

"The investigation officer and the assistant director concerned have been suspended," a source stated.

Singh was allegedly picked up for questioning by the NCB on March 3.

Singh's mother, Gurmeet Kaur, who resides in Jammu, informed reporters that her son had returned home on leave before being taken by the Jammu unit of the NCB on March 3. She noted that the family was informed on March 20 about his deteriorating health, but was not told the reasons for his detention.

"We want justice in the matter," she had said.